John McCain Bashes Trump Over Putin

Senator John McCain trashed President Trump once again in a statement. He is very upset that the President congratulated Russian President Putin on his election. While there is no doubt Putin’s election was a sham, it’s how the Russians do it. The President wants to maintain some type of relationship with the maniac.

“An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin’s regime.”

In 2012, after Putin won the rigged election, then-president Obama called to congratulate Putin for winning!

Trump is not alone in congratulating Putin — leaders in France, Germany and elsewhere have done so this week, Axios reports.

Axios reports the following was discussed during the call:

Trump and Putin discussed:

Meeting in the near future to discuss “the arms race,” per Trump. North Korea and shared national security priorities, per the White House readout. “The problem of Syria” and “the internal crisis in Ukraine,” per the Kremlin readout.

Per Sanders, Trump did not raise:

Russian election meddling. The poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal with a chemical weapon in the U.K., which the U.S. and its allies have said Russia is responsible for. Instances of ballot stuffing, and Putin’s efforts to undermine any serious competition in the election.

Critics said he should have condemned the poisoning of the ex-spy during the call, but that would be an odd comment during a congratulatory call. We envision the call going down something like this: Hi Vlad, congratulations on your big win and, by the way, did you kill that ex-spy in Britain?