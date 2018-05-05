John McCain Is Picking His Senate Replacement, His Wife’s on the List

Senator John McCain is saying goodbye to old friends, mostly Democrats and some RINOs. A special promise has been made to him. He will be replaced by someone exactly like himself — a “McCain person”.

ENCOURAGING JOE BIDEN TO CONTINUE IN POLITICS

John McCain is receiving visitors – good friends – with whom he has forged friendships and that includes Joe Biden and his two sons. They spoke last week when Biden went to visit him in Arizona.

“Here John knows he’s in a very, very, very precarious situation, and yet he’s still concerned about the state of the country,” Mr. Biden said in an interview. “We talked about how our international reputation is being damaged and we talked about the need for people to stand up and speak out.”

McCain told the far-left former Democratic Vice President to “not walk away” from politics. Biden’s looking to run for President in 2020.

HE’S PICKING HIS REPLACEMENT

Through associates, McCain is letting people know he wants his Senate seat to be filled by a “McCain person”, in other words, a Democrat. Shouldn’t the Arizonans decide that? Apparently not. There is a powerful group compiling a list to replace John. Cindy McCain, his wife, is on it.

If there is a special election, he wants someone like himself to fill it – an Obamacare, illegal immigration, far-left warmonger who thinks conservatives are ‘wacko birds’.

His associates are determined to reward him with the same good ending that his friend Senator Edward M. Kennedy enjoyed before he succumbed to brain cancer in 2009.

McCain’s even controlling his funeral service. The President can’t come, only the Vice President.

OTHER VISITORS

Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, a Republican, and his wife, Cheryl, visited Friday. Figures Flake’s a good friend.

Former President George W. Bush checked in last week, telling Mr. McCain the country is missing him.

Uh, not so much.

In a visit on the deck earlier this year, Mr. Flake said he and Mr. McCain recalled how in the 1980s the legendary former Arizona congressman Morris Udall, a Democrat, had taken the newly elected Mr. McCain under his wing despite their differences in party.

“It was the two of us lamenting the loss of the politics of the past,” Mr. Flake said.

So a Democrat mentored him and that is the politics of the past?

The establishment won’t die easILy.

In his new book, Mr. McCain scorns Mr. Trump’s seeming admiration for autocrats and disdain for refugees.

“He seems uninterested in the moral character of world leaders and their regimes,” he writes of the president. “The appearance of toughness or a reality show facsimile of toughness seems to matter more than any of our values. Flattery secures his friendship, criticism his enmity.”

He didn’t say that when Obama was giving away the store to Putin or cozying up to the Taliban. How strange!

In a new book and documentary, McCain laments not choosing Democrat Joe Lieberman as his vice presidential running mate when he ran in 2008. The pro-abortion, pro-all-things-left Lieberman was touched to hear that.

His brand of immigration, which he lauds, is illegal immigration and broad amnesty. Anything other than that is nativism to him. Some of Mr. McCain’s allies — including Republicans — claim that by selecting Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008, he bears at least a small measure of blame for unleashing the forces of grievance politics and nativism within the G.O.P.

Nativism is if you don’t let anyone come here illegally so they can collect our benefits and commit crimes. Anyone who has watched McCain over the years knows that is true.

In the self-laudatory legacy documentary he participated in, Mr. McCain expresses his sorrow at not picking Lieberman, a man who caucused with Democrats. He calls the decision not to pick Mr. Lieberman “another mistake that I made” in his political career, a self-indictment that includes his involvement in the Keating Five savings and loan scandal and his reluctance to speak out during his 2000 presidential bid about the Confederate battle flag flying above the South Carolina Capitol.

Another McCain protégée, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democrat – naturally, said she treasured how Mr. McCain treated her when they went on the congressional delegation trips he loves and foreign leaders would attempt to recognize the male lawmakers before her.

“They’d always look to Lindsey next,” Ms. Klobuchar said of the heads of state, referring to Mr. Graham, a frequent travel companion of Mr. McCain. “But he’d always say, ‘Senator Klobuchar is the Democratic lead and she’ll be going next.’”

That figures too. Lindsey is also a Democrat.

One thing is certain, John McCain is and was a Democrat. He will die a Democrat.