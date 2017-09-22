John McCain Kills Healthcare Bill so He Can Force Republicans to Work with Schumer, Pelosi

There is hardly a worse betrayal for a Republican than working with hack Chuck Schumer and leftist Nancy Pelosi but John McCain feels comfortable doing exactly that on healthcare. He will vote ‘no’ on his friend Lindsey Graham’s bill.

Socialist Bernie Sanders is very grateful and gave McCain a shout out. McCain is his dupe.

Keep in mind that the only people John McCain hates more than Donald Trump are conservatives and libertarians. He got even with all today when he announced he will not vote for Graham’s bill because he wants to work with the leftist leaders in the Democrat Party.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” he said in a statement, referring to the legislation spearheaded by GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C) and Bill Cassidy (La.).

The Democrats wouldn’t work with Republicans but he has no problem with that.

The senator from Arizona, who has brain cancer, is receiving the best possible care at the Mayo Clinic. How would he feel if he had to rely on Obamacare?

The September 30th deadline for a healthcare repeal and replace wil come and go and McCain will be known as the man who saved Obamacare. Obamacare is an unsustainable healthcare bill, even if ‘fixed’. It is meant to morph into single-payer.

Donald Trump tweeted about Rand Paul this morning but he didn’t mention McCain, Murkowski and Collins. They are far more of a problem than Rand Paul and the right-wing of the party.

Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as “the Republican who saved ObamaCare.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

McCain has tweeted.

I cannot in good conscience vote for Graham-Cassidy. A bill impacting so many lives deserves a bipartisan approach. https://t.co/2sDjhw6Era pic.twitter.com/30OWezQpLg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 22, 2017

It is also interesting that George Soros donated to McCain’s Foundation. Soros donated a million dollars.

Remember when the phony trashed Obamacare as “an exercise in sleaze”?

2012:John McCain blasts Obamacare & calls it an "exercise of Sleeze" now he obstructs an attempt to repeal & replace pic.twitter.com/AHbgnvkz3k — Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) September 22, 2017