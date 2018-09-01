John McCain Planned the Trash Trump & Conservatives Funeral for a Year

The over-the-top funeral honoring John McCain who died at the young age of nearly 82 years is fit only for royalty. It was also the first ever trash-Trump and Conservatives funeral by a Deep State. The people who gleefully bashed the senator when he dared run for president are now lauding him because he was a never Trumper.

Anyone who fails to pay sufficient homage to McCain now is lambasted and ends up on a list.

Rush Limbaugh brought up the obvious point on his radio show. “The only reason McCain is being praised is the opportunity it provides to continue to savage Donald Trump… showing Trump coming up short on virtually every measure.”

It has little to do with McCain’s principles, dignity, and willingness to stand by what he believes as they claim.

The fake grief had gone on monotonously for a week as if he were a king. He is military royalty, a war hero. Unfortunately, he turned that into a 40+ year career of pushing Republicans towards globalism and war, while posing as a conservative.

REACHING ACROSS THE AISLE TO SOCIALISTS

McCain never understood that the days of reaching across the aisle no longer exist. Reaching across the aisle now means reaching over to Socialists and Communists. Perhaps McCain was okay with that.

Most of the speeches before and during the funeral took subtle shots at the President. That is not classy or dignified.

Meghan McCain is so sad that her father died that she decided to trash the President in the eulogy.

“These are the titles of a life that has been well lived. They are not the greatest of his titles nor the most important of his roles,” McCain said. “He was a great man. We gather here to mourn the passing of American gratis — greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice nor the appropriations of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege well he suffered and served.”

Meghan McCain swings at Trump at her father’s memorial: ‘America was always great’ https://t.co/Ccs643LPag pic.twitter.com/GA9aLSMq7W — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 1, 2018

Senator McCain spent a year planning his funeral and appears in a docudrama released after his death.

Petty vindictiveness marked the end of John McCain’s life and his death. His former running mate Sarah Palin and her family were banned from the funeral along with the President and his family.

McCain’s glorious funeral was an ode to himself. He didn’t want to give up control. He also planned to assert control after death with yet another unsubstantiated allegation of Trump-Russia collusion.

The late senator never noticed all the collusion by Hillary and Obama with uranium mine sales and the gifting of military secrets. He didn’t acknowledge the FBI, the British spy, Hillary, the DNC, reporters, Hillary’s allies all colluding with the Kremlin for a completely unverified dossier that he, among others, gave to the FBI.

The Daily Mail reported that McCain, who already wrote a memoir bashing the President, also took part in a gossip docudrama. It was released yesterday and warns the world about Trump and his alleged ties to Russians — with no proof.

In a clip of Jack Bryan’s Active Matters, McCain joins Hillary Clinton, Yahoo News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff [who was in on the fraud] and others as they discuss Trump, the 2016 presidential election, and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The fact that there was an attack on the fundamental—the absolute fundamental—a free and fair election, should alarm all of us,” McCain says in one clip.

Just the fact that he shows up with leftists points to the lack of credibility and fairness.

The only funeral that could outdo McCain’s is Aretha Franklin’s with Bill Clinton sitting in the front row next to the anti-American, anti-white, anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan and Al Sharpton. Bill ogling Ariana was only surpassed by a pastor who had to apologize to Ariana for inappropriate touching.

Aretha was wonderful but her funeral was a leftist beat-up on Trump event.

Aretha Franklin was the one & only Queen of SOUL. Her funeral was overrun by lunatic leftists who didn't have the decency to RESPECT her life, but trashed our duly elected @POTUS Trump every chance they got in the spot light. Truly pathetic, liberals…pic.twitter.com/wb9FVdWdFV — Maverick (@RodStryker) September 1, 2018

Getting back to the senator. The lights have dimmed, the actors have left the stage, thank you for your service, John. Now, please, John, exit left.