John McCain Tells Republicans to Plan ObamaCare Fix with Democrats

Sen. John McCain on Sunday predicted the failure of the Senate’s healthcare deliberations and told Republicans to work with Democrats.

Democrats want more of the same welfare and big government solutions that created the Obamacare monstrosity.

The senator from Arizona likely did his share to make sure Republican healthcare would fail.

Arizona Central reported, “My view is it’s probably going to be dead,” McCain, R-Ariz., said on CBS’s Face the Nation. “… I fear that it’s going to fail and then we should convene a Republican conference and say, ‘What are we going to do?'”

McCain wasn’t included in the negotiations, probably because of his bad attitude. He’s a senator scorned.

He mocked President Trump and criticized Secretary of State Tillerson for their efforts to work with Russia on Syria, but his comments on healthcare were most alarming. It’s a complete abandonment of what he and other Republicans ran on — repeal and replace.

McCain urged Republicans to include Democrats, which means Obamacare will only be “fixed”.

McCain is betraying his party.

The Better Care Reconciliation Act, which was drafted behind closed doors without input from McCain or Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was heading for a vote before the Senate’s Fourth of July break but stalled because of a lack of support from majority Republicans.

Opposition from Democrats has been fierce because the only thing they will accept is a fix to Obamacare until they can get their single-payer in place.

“If you shut out the adversary, or the opposite party, you’re going to end up the same way ‘Obamacare’ did when they rammed it through with 60 votes,” the perennially naive McCain said. “Only guess what: we don’t have 60 votes.”

We don’t need 60 if they go for majority rules, but they won’t.

McCain promised to repeal and replace “Obamacare” during his 2016 re-election campaign.

“It doesn’t mean that they (Democrats) control it. It means they can have amendments considered,” McCain said. “And even when they lose, then they’re part of the process. That’s what democracy is supposed to be all about.”

This means working with the perfectly awful Chuck Schumer who wants the growth in spending to continue at an accelerated rate, well above the rate of inflation. Schumer called Republican alternatives, “rotten to the core”.

This is no longer repeal and replace in any sense of the term. McCain would rather work with Democrats than the right-wing of his own party.

Who won the election again?