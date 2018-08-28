John McCain’s Pallbearers & Speakers Are Democrats and a Few RINOs

Senator McCain’s friends, who will serve as pallbearers and speakers, are primarily Democrats with a few RINOS thrown in for good measure. As a senator, John McCain pushed the Senate to the left. There were about 14 other Republican senators who followed his lead on many major issues. He was extremely powerful, but as one who leaned Democrat.

THE PALLBEARERS

Not only are the pallbearers, who are listed as ‘friends’, mostly Democrats, some are fairly far-left. Whitehouse is very, very far left for one as are Feingold and Biden. Bloomberg is a fascist.

The pallbearers, who will help carry his coffin at the Washington National Cathedral memorial service on Saturday afternoon, include [Democrat] actor Warren Beatty, former Vice President Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, former Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wisc.), former Sen. Gary Hart (D-Colo.), former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge (R), McCain’s former chief of staff Mark Salter, founder and president of FedEx Fred Smith, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Vice Chairman of Open Russia Vladimir Kara-Murza, longtime fundraiser Carla Eudy, businessman Stephen Dart and former McCain presidential campaign manager Richard Davis.

Each of the pallbearers is listed as a “friend” of McCain’s in a schedule of events shared by the senator’s office.

THE SPEECHES AND READINGS

The angry late senator has President Trump’s mortal enemies giving readings and eulogies, including Barack Obama. President Trump has been excluded from the funeral. McCain let it be known Trump was not allowed to attend.

Tributes and readings will be offered by former President George Bush, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.) and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.), as well as several family members. All those who are not family members are listed as friends of McCain’s as well.

THE FLAG CONTROVERSY

The MSM suddenly loves John McCain and was very worried the flags would not be flown at half-staff in his honor.

The President had the flags lowered for a day in honor of John McCain. The next day, however, they flew at full-staff. A media frenzy ensued.

In response to a question about the flag controversy, Senator James Inhofe, who is expected to succeed McCain as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the former GOP presidential nominee was not “courteous and he tried to destroy” to Trump.

“Well, you know, frankly, I think that John McCain is partially to blame for that because he is very outspoken,” Inhofe told reporters, according to CNN. “He disagreed with the president in certain areas and wasn’t too courteous about it.”

McCain gave as good as he got and wanted the President taken down.

The President quickly responded to the flag controversy yesterday and issued another statement.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.