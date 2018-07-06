John Nolte’s List of 70 Assaults by Violent Democrats

The left has dehumanized the right. It doesn’t matter if they have evidence the right is all the hateful things they say, the media will make it up for them. They call all on the right xenophobes, Nazis, Fascists, racists, sexists, homophobes, and Islamophobes. It’s meant to manipulate the masses and it comes straight from the Alinsky playbook.

They ignore, minimalize, or lie about the violence against their political opponents from the groups they laud, like open borders groups, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Bernie supporters, Hillary supporters. Maxine Waters has encouraged liberals/leftists to abuse Trump supporters in restaurants, gas stations, and other public places.

John Nolte put together a list of 70 attacks that the left would have been crying about if it happened to them.

Here are a few, the recent assaults:

See the full list here. There are far more than the 70 he names. There are so many other examples, we offer a few here.

In June 2016, Trump supporters were attacked simply for supporting the President. The Mayor did nothing.

The violence in San Jose continues. According to The San Jose Mercury News, back in late January Garcia stressed deploying de-escalation strategies before using force in riot situations. As he did in 2016, he has police stand and watch as rioters attack Trump supporters.

Portland riots are constant. It has become a city of crazy people.

双方互相指责对方指用暴力😃 a riot has been declared by the police at the Portland Freedom Rally after #Antifa crashed the party and started attacking Trump supporters with sticks, rocks and pepper spray. Trump supporters fought back. #Portland pic.twitter.com/sc6uVmdVSE — 爆料大家谈 (@truth8964) July 1, 2018

Paid agitators have been at every violent event for President Trump. The Soros organization MORE paid the Ferguson and other anti-police rioters and often bussed people into the towns to stir up trouble. That’s their GetOuTtheVote tactic.

Watch:

ANTIFA

On November 30th of last year, in a New York Times article for Style, titled, “What to wear to smash the state”, the author focuses on the Antifa “look” and their “stylish” black clothing and boots.

The author Rick Paulas ignored Antifa’s origins in World War II Germany as the militant arm of the Communist Party.

There was also no mention of the chapters they are forming on hundreds of colleges across the nation.

The Antifa, anti-fascists, are what they claim they want to kill.

Trevor Loudon of New Zeal explains the process of the dehumanization of Trump supporters: