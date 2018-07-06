John Nolte’s List of 70 Assaults by Violent Democrats

The left has dehumanized the right. It doesn’t matter if they have evidence the right is all the hateful things they say, the media will make it up for them. They call all on the right xenophobes, Nazis, Fascists, racists, sexists, homophobes, and Islamophobes. It’s meant to manipulate the masses and it comes straight from the Alinsky playbook.
They ignore, minimalize, or lie about the violence against their political opponents from the groups they laud, like open borders groups, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Bernie supporters, Hillary supporters. Maxine Waters has encouraged liberals/leftists to abuse Trump supporters in restaurants, gas stations, and other public places.
John Nolte put together a list of 70 attacks that the left would have been crying about if it happened to them.
Here are a few, the recent assaults:
- July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again hat allegedly assaulted in burger joint (video at link).
- July 3, 2018: Nebraska GOP office vandalized.
- July 2, 2018: Cher accuses ICE of “Gestapo tactics.”
- July 2, 2018: Man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his family.
- July 1, 2018: Washington Post reporter publicly calls on mobs to give Trump officials a “life sentence” of harassment.
- July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
- June 29, 2018: Media falsely blame Trump for murder of five journalists in Maryland.
- June 28, 2018: Journalist lies about Maryland mass-shooter being a Trump supporter.
- June 29, 2018: Hollywood actor calls on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to be harassed at “every meal.”
- June 29, 2018: California man accused of threatening to kill FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s children.
- June 28, 2018: Reuters editor says Trump has blood on his hands for murder of five journalists in Maryland. He still has a job.
- June 28, 2018: Singer John Legend praises and agrees with Rep. Maxine Waters for calling on mobs to publicly harass Trump officials out of public spaces like restaurants.
- June 28, 2018: Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) calls on “angry” Latinos to oust Trump.
- June 27, 2018: Media defend and champion Virginia restaurant owner who kicked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family out, and then reportedly harassed them as they ate at a nearby restaurant.
- June 26, 2018: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) blames President Trump for her intern yelling “Fuck you!” at him through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. The intern was not fired.
- June 26, 2018: Comedienne Kathy Griffin attacks the Trump administration as “pro-Nazi.” Obviously, once you describe someone as a Nazi, you are calling for violence against them.
- June 26, 2018: Chicago bar refuses to serve Trump supporters.
- June 26, 2018: Singer John Legend calls on Trump officials to be harassed until our immigration policies are weakened.
- June 26, 2018: Late night comedians celebrate the harassment of Sarah Sanders and her family.
- June 25, 2018: Burned animal carcass left on Trump staffer’s porch.
- June 25, 2018: After refusing to serve Sarah Sanders and the family, we learn a restaurant owner then organized a mob to harass Sanders’ family at a nearby restaurant.
- June 25, 2018: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) calls on mobs to confront Trump officials over immigration policies.
- June 25, 2018: CNN contributor attacks those on the right calling for civility.
- June 25, 2018: CNN’s Jake Tapper dismisses harassment of Sarah Sanders as a political ploy on Sander’s part.
- June 24, 2018: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) publicly calls on mobs to “turn on” Trump officials, to “harass” them, ensure they “they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store.”
- June 23, 2018: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi harassed, menaced, and reportedly spit at by left-wing protesters at movie theater.
- June 22, 2018: Sarah Sanders and her family booted out of restaurant by left-wing owner.
- June 22, 2016: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed by protesters outside her private home.
- June 22, 2018: Rep. Jackie Sperier (D-CA), compares border enforcement to Auschwitz.
- June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
- June 22, 2018: On Morning Joe, Donny Deutsch smears Trump and his supporters as “Nazis.”
- June 21, 2018: Democrat state legislator in Pennsylvania greets Vice President Mike Pence with a “middle finger salute.”
- June 21, 2018: White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller heckled and harassed at restaurant.
- June 21, 2018: Actor Adam Scott compares Tucker Carlson to a Nazi.
- Jun 20, 2018: Florida man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a U.S. combat veteran, and his children in a series of nearly 500 calls to his office.
- June 20, 2018: Actor Peter Fonda calls for a mob to kidnap President Trump’s 11-year-old son and throw him in a cage with pedophiles.
- June 20, 2018: Actor Peter Fonda calls for a mob to sexually humiliate and abuse Sarah Sanders and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
- June 20, 2018: Nancy Sinatra praises Peter Fonda for his tweets.
- June 20, 2018: Documentary filmmaker Josh Fox praises Peter Fonda for his tweets.
- June 20, 2018: Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for politicians in favor of border security to be put in cages.
- June 19, 2018: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed out of restaurant.
- June 19, 2018: Democrat interns screams “Fuck you!” at Trump through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. She was not fired.
- June 19, 2018: New Yorker fact checker publicly (and falsely) accuses a disabled war veteran who works for ICE of being a Nazi.
- June 15, 2018: CNN analyst heckles and screams at Sarah Sanders.
- June 14, 2017: A Bernie Sanders supporter opens fire on a group of Republican congressman. Rep. Steve Scalise is shot and nearly dies.
- June 12, 2017: Wire creator David Simon calls on mobs to pick up a “brick” if Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.
- June 10, 2017: Left-wing terrorists with AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia.
- June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
See the full list here. There are far more than the 70 he names. There are so many other examples, we offer a few here.
In June 2016, Trump supporters were attacked simply for supporting the President. The Mayor did nothing.
The violence in San Jose continues. According to The San Jose Mercury News, back in late January Garcia stressed deploying de-escalation strategies before using force in riot situations. As he did in 2016, he has police stand and watch as rioters attack Trump supporters.
Portland riots are constant. It has become a city of crazy people.
双方互相指责对方指用暴力😃
a riot has been declared by the police at the Portland Freedom Rally after #Antifa crashed the party and started attacking Trump supporters with sticks, rocks and pepper spray. Trump supporters fought back. #Portland pic.twitter.com/sc6uVmdVSE
— 爆料大家谈 (@truth8964) July 1, 2018
Paid agitators have been at every violent event for President Trump. The Soros organization MORE paid the Ferguson and other anti-police rioters and often bussed people into the towns to stir up trouble. That’s their GetOuTtheVote tactic.
Watch:
ANTIFA
On November 30th of last year, in a New York Times article for Style, titled, “What to wear to smash the state”, the author focuses on the Antifa “look” and their “stylish” black clothing and boots.
The author Rick Paulas ignored Antifa’s origins in World War II Germany as the militant arm of the Communist Party.
There was also no mention of the chapters they are forming on hundreds of colleges across the nation.
The Antifa, anti-fascists, are what they claim they want to kill.
Trevor Loudon of New Zeal explains the process of the dehumanization of Trump supporters: