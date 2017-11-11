John Podesta Appears to Have Lied to the Senate Intel Committee – It’s Illegal

According to a new report in The New York Times, Clinton campaign chair John Podesta met with the founder of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS just after the dossier was published earlier this year. John Podesta could be a bald-faced liar and one who might have lied to the Senate Intelligence Committee when he said he didn’t know anything about the dossier, including who paid for it. It’s illegal to lie to Congress.

Buzzfeed published the widely discredited “dirty dossier” on January 10th without any proper sourcing. In fact, it was complied by a former British spy with the help of Russian agents in the Kremlin. It appears Russians were the only ones or the majority of people who contributed to the “garbage dossier”.

It gets better. Additionally, a Podesta associate told The Times Podesta met with Glenn Simpson, GPS founder, specifically to compare notes about Russia’s meddling in the election.

The associate added that Simpson was trying to decide if the “investigation” of Trump-Russia collusion should continue.

This was after the dossier was published.

Last month, Perkins Coie, the Clinton campaign law firm, admitted they and the DNC hired Fusion GPS in April 2016 and former British spy Christopher Steele. The law firm paid Fusion $1 million.

Everyone in the Clinton campaign, including Hillary, and everyone in the DNC are on the record saying they don’t know who paid for the salacious drivel. In fact, they say they knew nothing.

Robby Mook, Hillary’s campaign manager, suggested he was vaguely aware of the dossier during a recent interview with Anderson Cooper but didn’t know Fusion was involved.

Podesta told the Senate Intelligence Committee he didn’t know anything about the investigation. He was with Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias at the time. Elias was the general counsel for the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Specifically, CNN reported:

Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The interviews happened before this week’s [10/26/17] disclosure that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for the research. Senate investigators may seek to further question the two top Democrats and dig deeper on the origins of the so-called Trump dossier, one of the sources briefed on the matter said.

Their remarks to congressional investigators raise the stakes in their assertion that they knew nothing about the funding because it’s against the law to make false statements to Congress.

Debbie Wassermann-Schultz, who was the DNC chair at the time, told reporters several times she knew nothing about it.