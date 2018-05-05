“Journalist” Don Lemon Says He’s Obliged to Call Trump a “Racist”

Don Lemon is a CNN commentator who has no connection to journalism whatsoever, although he falsely presents his opinions as fact based on legitimate journalism.

At an even Friday in New York City, Lemon did just that. He called himself a journalist and then voiced his opinions with no facts, taking statements by the President out of context.

Lemon said it was his “obligation as a journalist” to call President Trump a racist. If he’s not a “racist”, he’s “racist adjacent” he concluded.

“If you have the evidence that shows you, that indicates, that leads you to nothing else but this president being racist, then I feel it’s my obligation as a journalist to say it,” Lemon said. “On that night I said it, and I don’t regret saying it. I believe that to be true.”

He went through a litany of bogus charges that we don’t want to re-litigate here.

The CNN bloviator believes the President has an obligation to prove to him that he’s not a racist. Of course that wouldn’t be possible.

