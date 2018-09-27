Joy Ann Reid’s Getting Sued, That’s Good, She Often Defames People

MSNBC host Joy Reid is being sued for defamation by a California woman who accused the “AM Joy” star of falsely accusing her on social media of screaming racial slurs at a minor because she is a Trump supporter.

Roslyn La Liberte – who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap during the incident in question – filed the lawsuit in Eastern District Court of New York on Tuesday.

Reid, the suit claims, “used her substantial social media presence, fame, and reputation as a hard-hitting journalist” to tell her followers that La Liberte “screamed abhorrent racial slurs” at a 14-year-old boy.

A photo went viral last June seemingly showing La Liberte in a tense conversation with a young boy. Reid then tweeted several times, claiming it showed her screaming in the boys face. She said this needs to be put on The Blast.

The Blast claims to have obtained court documents and they report the following:

According to La Liberte, Joy Reid claimed on social media that she “showed up ‘to a rally’ and ‘screamed’ at a young man of fourteen (14) years that he is ‘going to be the first deported . . . dirty Mexican!’”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that “Reid made up out of whole cloth the accusation that La Liberte screamed racial slurs at a minor.”

Racists are horrible. It is also horrible to be falsely accused of being one. “ Anchors need to get the facts right. “Joy Reid Sued for Defamation After Targeting Trump Supporter” https://t.co/82NC3K4HCx — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 26, 2018

