Joy Behar Spews Hate After Meghan McCain’s Heartfelt Comments

Joy Behar can be unfeeling and thoughtless. Some say she’s unintelligent. Whatever the reason, she is a woman of the far-left who spews hatred for people on the right almost daily. She outdid even herself this week.

Beloved Fox commentator Charles Krauthammer is near-death with only weeks to live. He wrote a beautiful letter to his many fans. In it, he said, “My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Parts of the letter were read on The View.

Meghan McCain said emotionally, “He’s the greatest political commentator of my generation easily. He’s an icon, he’s a Pulitzer Prize winner.”

“I’m sorry,” she said as she poured out her heart. “I feel like … God’s giving everybody I love in politics cancer. And I just am going to miss him a lot. And he has weeks to live and …”, she couldn’t continue.

“His voice is really missing. And at this moment in time, it’s going to be really, really difficult. I wish him and his family the best … It’s rough news.”

Without responding to Meghan McCain, Joy switched topics and trashed the President because that is what she does.

“McConnell is on radio silence on all of this,” Behar said out of the clear blue, unrelated to nothing. “The guy (Trump) attacks Canada and embraces Russia and nothing from Mitch McConnell. You’re a disgrace. You’re a disgrace, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of them keeping silent.”

The audience was silent.