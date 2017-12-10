Joy Reid, Guest Trash Christians, Trump Over Calling Jerusalem the Capital of Israel

Joy Reid isn’t happy about Jerusalem being called the capital of Israel and she has no respect whatsoever for Christians, especially Evangelicals. She made that clear during a recent segment of her show as she has other times before. Her guest thinks Trump made the move to reward supporters.

President Trump was actually fulfilling a promise.

Reid began with her usual condescension and superior attitude: “That sounds like something out of a novel. Is it true that there are people who really believe that having Israel unified under, I mean having Jerusalem unified under total Israeli control will bring on the end times?” Joy Reid asked. Her guest joined her in mocking the belief and stating that Trump’s action was not a ‘responsible’ decision.

“Why yes Joy, you know I come from a fundamentalist Evangelical background and I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s, I’m 65, and when I was a child this was the Gospel end times version of reality that my parents believe in and many other Evangelicals,” said guest and author Frank Schaeffer.

“Essentially, when you look at this, it was nothing to do with the Middle East or peace, or Palestinian rights or any of the difficulties that have represented themselves to responsible American political leaders or world leaders,” Schaeffer continued. “This was all about what we’re so familiar with, with Donald Trump and his nepotistic plan, throwing a little red meat to supporters and to big donors.”

Schaeffer is mistaken. That’s a Democrat approach. Trump is actually trying to do the right thing.

For decades from Presidents Bush to Clinton to Obama, presidents have promised to do what Trump finally had the courage to do but the media won’t give him the praise he deserves and at the same time, they get to trash Christians.