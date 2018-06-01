Joy Reid Wanted to Force All Jews in Israel to Move to Europe

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wrote in a 2009 blog post that she endorsed a plan by lunatic Iranian Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to forcibly relocate all Jews from Israel to Europe. She attacked Wolf Blitzer for being too nice to Jews. She wrote:

Blitzer’s behavior is not only anti-journalistic, it’s irresponsible and transparantly (sic) ideological. If he wants to do an editorial program promoting the interests of a foreign government (Israel,) he should petition his bosses at the network to do just that. Otherwise, if he is purporting to do ‘news,’ he should stick to the news, and put aside his AIPAC flak jacket. (Syrian Ambassador Imad Moustapha didn’t fare much better with MSNBC’s resident twitterbug Norah ‘Giggles’ O’Donnell, who even managed to characterize the U.S. veto of a U.N. resultuion (sic) condemning Israel’s use of excessive force in Gaza as a repudiation of criticism of Israel by the Security Council…) Shame on CNN for allowing this spectacle to go on.

In a post from The Reid Report dated December 5, 2005, Reid said that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, then-president of Iran, was really onto something when he suggested that the “Zionist regime” of Israel should just relocate to Europe.

And we all know what she thinks of gay people.

There is more about Reid’s racism at the Federalist.

Diamond and Silk are sick of the racism too. Racist leftists are never held accountable.

This is what real racism looks like. “Wall Of Shame”

A Couple Advertisers Are Pulling out

A couple advertisers have pulled out of Full Frontal after Samantha Bee’s most recent tirade against a right-leaning woman Ivanka Trump. The response is nothing like you get from the ‘victimized’ left. They control all media with few exceptions.

Autotrader, the automotive-classifieds website, said in a statement: “We will not run Autotrader advertising on Samantha Bee’s show moving forward.”

The insurance giant, State Farm, told CNN that it asked TBS to suspend its advertisements as well. “We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values,” State Farm’s statement read.

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

THE BAD JOKE

Roseanne apologized, continues to apologize, profusely and she gets destroyed. Samantha Bee offers a phony apology and will be back in a few days to spew more hate. She defended her “c**t” comments last night at the TV Academy Awards and she lashed out at the Trump administration.

Roseanne said she didn’t know Valerie Jarrett was Black. Jarrett, born in Iran, doesn’t look black necessarily and her parents, although both are African-American, have European blood. On the television series Finding Your Roots, DNA testing indicated that Jarrett is of 49% European (including French and Scottish), 46% African, and 5% Native American descent.

She is more European than African.

Unfortunately, Roseanne also tweeted an ape joke about Susan Rice who is African-American as well. In 2013, she tweeted, Susan Rice is an “man with big swinging arm balls”. Back five years ago, it didn’t cause the outrage it does today. Roseanne was always a big supporter of African-Americans. I guess she was joking. She mocked the National Anthem decades ago and said that was a joke but it kept her from TV for a very long time.

Only Leftists Can Be Offended

The comments against whites, Christians, white men are just as vile or worse and if these anti-black jokes need to stop, so do all of them. No one cares about the anti-White hate being spread.

“White privilege” and “white supremacy” are a vicious stereotype fed to people to promote hate propaganda. It’s usually white leftists doing it — it’s the hate America crowd. Blacks are told to believe all whites hate them. They believe all the systems are biased against them. It’s not true. The leftists are setting us back in the area of race relations but so are ‘jokes’ like Roseanne’s and Samantha’s and commentary like Joy Ann’s.

Okay, so Roseanne’s history because of two nasty jokes, but why is Samantha Bee still around? When is Joy Reid getting fired? How about Bill Maher? Why is it companies boycott Roseanne but hire nasty Kimmel? Should we have free speech for the left, but not the right?

All will go back as it was with the leftists trashing those of us who disagree on a daily basis. Our little inroad into leftist TV is now gone because of Roseanne’s drug-induced tweet in the middle of the night.