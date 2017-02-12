Joy Villa Sets Off a Furor on the Red Carpet in a Trump Dress

S. Noble
This definitely isn’t what Kevin Ehrich had in mind when the producer told the musicians to get political at the Grammy Awards. A little known singer named Joy Villa came dressed in a Trump dress.  The front says, “make America great again” and the train in the back is emblazoned with the word “Trump”.

She was up to 25,000 tweets before the show even began. Villa surpassed Lady Gaga who came dressed in revealing leather attire.

The tolerant, civil left do not like the dress or Ms. Villa. They say she is a crazy Scientologist and are posting photos of her at one of the awards where she was barely dressed, calling her a Red Carpet troll. One wants her killed.

The left wants people to feel free to speak as long as they say what they want to hear.

People on the right admire her guts.


