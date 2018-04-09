JoyAnn Reid Asks How Officers Will Be Able to Drag Trump Out of the WH

JoyAnn Reid’s treasonous panel on AMJoy discussed arresting Donald Trump after he is found in contempt for refusing to testify before Robert Mueller’s investigators. The mindless leftists pondered the question in all seriousness. Keep talking crazies!

JoyAnn Reid wanted to know how the Mueller team would enforce the law and go to jail.

Panelist Nick Akerman said: “At that point, they would make a motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt. The question would be what would the federal district court judge do in terms of a remedy? Normally a person who refuses to testify before a grand jury winds up being incarcerated for the time period of the grand jury, which can be up to 18 months. So one way to enforce it is to have Donald Trump taken by the federal marshals and put in federal prison until he testifies.”

Reid — clueless as ever — asked “What if he refuses to open the White House door? What if he fires any Secret Service agent who would allow the federal marshals in? What if Donald Trump decides I don’t have to follow the law. I refuse to be held under the law. No marshal can get into this White House, and any Secret Service agent who defies me is fired.”

“He Can Go Directly to Jail, Do Not Pass Go”

The same minion — Akerman — said: “At some point, he has to come out of the White House and leave. The U.S. Marshals will be directed to take him into custody, bring him before the federal district court judge. He’ll be basically told either he goes in and he testifies or he takes the fifth amendment. If he takes the fifth amendment, there’s not a problem. If he refuses to answer on the ground that a truthful answer would tend to incriminate him, he has the right to do that. If he does that, there’s no contempt. If he doesn’t do that, he can be directed to go directly to jail, do not pass go. Do not collect $200. End of story.”

They just can’t accept the election results and the reason for this very extreme denial is they are very far left control freaks.