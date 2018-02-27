Judge Curiel Rules Trump’s Expedited Wall Can Be Built

A federal court Judge Curiel ruled that the Trump administration has the power to waive environmental laws in order to speed up construction of the border wall.

The ruling came in Tuesday from the judge who Trump called biased against him, mentioning Curiel’s Mexican heritage.

The state of California and environmental groups have been trying to prevent it, according to The Washington Times.

These crazy groups have been worried about a Mexican jaguar getting past the walls. The National Butterfly Center also sued the President.

U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel didn’t recuse himself and hinted he would find against the wall. He decided that the administration has the authority to build it.

The judge said that “he wasn’t opining on whether a wall was good or bad policy — but had to conclude the government has the power to build it.”

“It is not our job to protect the people from the consequences of their political choices,” Curiel said in his 101-page ruling.

He wrote that both Congress and the executive branch “share responsibilities in protecting the country from terrorists and contraband illegally entering at the border,” Fox News reported.

“Border security is paramount to stemming the flow of illegal immigration that contributes to rising violent crime and to the drug crisis, and undermines national security,” Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley said. “Congress gave authority to the Department of Homeland Security to construct a border wall without delay to prevent illegal entry into the United States, and we are pleased DHS can continue this important work vital to our nation’s interests.”

California Will Try to Defy the Ruling

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is not happy and will evaluate his options. They will do what is necessary. He said:

“A medieval wall along the U.S.-Mexico border simply does not belong in the 21st century.”

Eight different models for a proposed border wall were tested and no one is going to climb over them or torch their way through them, according to Fox News.