Judge Emmet Sullivan Postponed Flynn sentencing for 90 Days

The judge asked Flynn’s attorney this morning if his client thought he was entrapped and he said ‘no’. That doesn’t mean things went by the book.

Flynn stood by his statement that he lied and that he knew he wasn’t supposed to lie. The judge said a high-ranking official making false statements at the White House is very serious.

If Flynn didn’t take this plea deal, more serious charges await concerning lobbying on behalf of Turkey. That is his more serious crime, the judge said. However, he was in error and thought it was while he was in the White House. It was actually before Flynn was in the White House.

The judge said, “arguably you sold your country out”, a statement he later took back. Sullivan did say he would take his honorable military service into account. He also brought up Flynn’s lies to the Vice President which had the VP lying to the public. Before the break, he said there is no guarantee he won’t serve prison time.

The judge wants Trump to stop tweeting, which he thinks minimizes Flynn’s crime.

The judge walked comments stating Flynn committed treason. He had misinformation about when Flynn lobbied for Turkey. Sullivan thought the lobbying was while Flynn was in the White House but it was before.

After the Turkey situation was clarified, the judge was much kinder. He asked what the Turkey crime would be. The prosecution said The Logan Act and the judge said isn’t that the crime no one has ever been convicted of?

Flynn did fill out paperwork for acting as a foreign agent but it was done inaccurately.

it is a little scary that the judge didn’t know much.

Flynn asked for a delay in the sentencing since he must testify in another case. That could be the case of his former business partners or the Manafort case.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn serenaded outside courthouse as he arrives for sentencing https://t.co/Yex1tNMeHh pic.twitter.com/aIdhfx8Rz6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 18, 2018

THE 302 RELEASED MONDAY

The original redacted 302 of the FBI interview notes was released Monday on the eve of today’s sentencing. The previously released 302 was a summary of the original 302. How many 302s are there and why? It suggests cover up but who knows.

According to the redacted original FBI 302 of the Flynn interview, finalized on February 15 (two days after Flynn resigned), Flynn claimed that he never asked the Russians not to escalate following new U.S. sanctions and that he never asked them to vote a certain way at the U.N. He said his comments were more along the lines of asking how they were going to vote, not telling them to vote a certain way. That turned out to not be true.

Flynn said he didn’t remember and “I don’t recall” several times. [p.4 – on] Few of his responses were definitive. He also mentioned that it was being taped. If he knew he was being taped, why would he lie? There is also the fact that the agents didn’t think he was lying at the time.

It wasn’t until special counsel Mueller came on the scene that his interview was revisited.

THE VIOLATIONS OF THE PROTOCOL ARE VERY SERIOUS

The Comey violations of the protocol are very serious. Then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told Mike Flynn not to have a lawyer present. Also, agents did not advise him that lying or the perception of lying could get him charged with a felony.

It is still not clear as to why Mike Flynn was interviewed in the first place. The Logan Act would be a ridiculous reason, although that has been bandied about.

COMEY WAS PROUD THAT HE SET UP MIKE FLYNN

Disgraced FBI director Jim Comey admitted it was a setup and he took advantage of the inexperience in the White House.

Comey said that he is proud of the way he conducted the Flynn. He lied and said he did everything by the book, he lied. The former director said that Flynn should have known he had to tell the truth. Try telling that to a judge for some criminal who wasn’t read his Miranda rights.

We have Comey on the record saying they figured the White House was inexperienced enough that they could cut corners when they conducted the interview. Do we want people in charge of law enforcement who have different rules for different people?

Take the Poll!



<a href=”https://poll.fm/10194027″>Do You Think Judge Emmet Sullivan Madd the Right Call?</a>