Judge in Manafort Trial Has to Travel with U.S. Marshals

Judge Ellis, who is presiding over the Manafort trial, told reporters today that he won’t give out jurors’ personal information. His reason is shocking. The judge said he has been threatened over the case and now has to travel with U.S. Marshals, Fox News reported.

The loons threatening him must really believe this Russia tale.

Judge Ellis III said he is confident the jurors would be threatened as well if he released their information.

“I can tell you there have been [threats]. … I don’t feel right if I release their names,” he said, adding that because of threats against him, “The Marshals go where I go.”

Rejecting the request about the jury, Ellis said: “to [grant it] would create a risk of harm to them.”

CNN wants the information so they can doxx them or just put them in danger for headlines.