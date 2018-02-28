Judge Issues a Surprise Ruling on Confederate Statues in Charlottesville

A Charlottesville, Va., Circuit Court judge ordered the city Tuesday to uncover its two Confederate statues in an unexpected ruling.

Judge Richard E. Moore denied the city’s request to keep its Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson covered in black curtains until the August anniversary of the death of Heather Heyer, according to The Washington Post.

Heyer was marching with a crowd of Black Lives Matter and Antifa at the time of her death. A schizophrenic counterprotester and alleged Nazi rammed his car into the crowd, killing her.

“I cannot find that council ever intended for [the shrouds] to be temporary and they have never, until recently, even discussed that possibility,” said Judge Moore.

The tarp has to come off both statues in fifteen days.

THE CITY WILL HAVE TO WAIT FOR THE LAWSUIT

Moore also interceded with an injunction preventing removal or alteration of the statues until the settlement of a lawsuit started by the Virginia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Monument Fund, Inc.

Citing a 1904 Virginia law prohibiting the removal or alteration of public war monuments, the group says it applies to the Jackson and Lee memorials.

“The statute that prohibits the moving or damaging of such memorials and monuments places on the locality the duty to protect, preserve, and care for such,” said Moore.

The city isn’t happy.

A hearing in April could order the removal of both statues.