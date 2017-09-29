Judge Jeanine Reacts to Michelle Obama Suggesting Female Trump Voters Are Stupid

Michelle Obama suggested to an audience at Inbound 2017 that women who didn’t vote for the woman are stupid and vote as they are told. “Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice. What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said that guy he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me? Well to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You’re told the thing you’re told to like.”

Judge Jeanine noted the arrogance of it all and asked the one question to those who want us to vote by gender.