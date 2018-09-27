Judge Kavanaugh Addresses Harpy Sen. Feinstein

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was able to face his chief accuser in the U.S. Senate Thursday during his hearing.

She repeated the mindless droning demand for an FBI probe. Their constant and monotonous insistence that an FBI probe was needed is getting sickening.

Feinstein complained, “The FBI isn’t interviewing them. Isn’t giving us any facts. So all we have —”

Kavanaugh interrupted, saying, “You’re interviewing me. You’re interviewing me. You’re doing it, Senator. I’m sorry to interrupt. You’re doing it. There [are] no conclusions reached.”

Watch: