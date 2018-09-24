Judge Kavanaugh Fights Back Emotions During Interview

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley were interviewed by Fox News host Martha MacCallum Monday evening.

The big takeaways were that he was a virgin in high school and for years after; he was never a blackout drunk; and he was never at a party at a location matching the description in Ford’s allegation.

He denied all allegations against him, calling the Avenatti claims, “outrageous”. There was a visible flash of anger when Martha MacCallum laid out those bizarre accusations about a “train” of men waiting to gang rape women. Avenatti is revolting in every way imaginable.

Most on social media said the judge sounded a little rehearsed but sincere. He also stuck to facts and didn’t politicize the interview.

Social media is reporting the BREAKING NEWS is that Judge Kavanaugh was a virgin in high school and beyond. Sorry state of affairs!

In this first clip, Judge Kavanaugh became emotional when Martha MacCallum asked him why he thinks women are fabricating allegations against him. He said he was focused on academics, church, and football in school. His. Yearbook described him as a ‘Boy Scout’ and if that’s true, what is being done to him is particularly egregious.

MARTHA MACCALLUM INTERVIEW W/ HONORABLE BRETT KAVANAUGH IS HEARTBREAKING. SHAME ON DEMOCRATS AND CHRISTINE FORD…………. pic.twitter.com/KPiUFjXH8s — USA NEWS (@USANEWS007) September 24, 2018

If this man is innocent, the Democrats are hurting this entire family for political expediency.

“It’s very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we’ve had to have.” —Ashley Kavanaugh Watch @marthamaccallum‘s full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/XQOPohjGzd — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh: “This process is incredibly difficult – harder than we imagined, and we imagined it might be hard. But at the end of the day our faith is strong and we know that we’re on the right path.” #TheStory https://t.co/ZexbiQZjf2 pic.twitter.com/KjUBtQJARh — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh: “I am not questioning, & have not questioned, that perhaps Dr. Ford, at some point in her life, was sexually assaulted by someone in some place, but what I know is I never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any time in my life” https://t.co/ZexbiQZjf2 pic.twitter.com/bwfMQ6xOl0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh on new accusation: “I never did any such thing. The other people alleged to be there don’t recall any such thing. If such a thing had happened, it would have been the talk of campus.” #TheStory https://t.co/ZexbiQZjf2 pic.twitter.com/zh3qFtdMuc — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh: “He’s decent. He’s kind. He’s good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett.” #TheStory https://t.co/ZexbiQZjf2 pic.twitter.com/kiDCVaaobN — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh: “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone – not in high school, not ever. I’ve always treated women with dignity and respect.” #TheStory https://t.co/ZexbiQZjf2 pic.twitter.com/t8tiVt5EMC — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018