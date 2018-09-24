Judge Kavanaugh on Fox, “I Was a Virgin in High School & College”

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” Judge Kavanaugh said.

Judge Kavanaugh sat down with his wife Ashley for an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum. The show will air this evening.

“I know I’m telling the truth,” he told Martha.

President Trump tweeted about the upcoming interview and said, “This is an outstanding family who must be treated fairly!”

The Washington Times reports that the Judge will say he was a virgin in high school and college but did drink too much. He denies any interactions like those alleged by Mrs. Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

Even CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks Ramirez’s allegations are unfounded.

PREVIEW CLIPS

