Judge Kavanaugh Pens an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal

judge Kavanaugh penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal and you can read it in full here.

This is an excerpt:

I am an Independent, Impartial Judge. Yes, I was emotional last Thursday. I hope everyone can understand I was there as a son, husband and dad.

I was deeply honored to stand at the White House July 9 with my wife, Ashley, and my daughters, Margaret and Liza, to accept President Trump’s nomination to succeed my former boss and mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, on the Supreme Court. My mom, Martha—one of the first women to serve as a Maryland prosecutor and trial judge, and my inspiration to become a lawyer—sat in the audience with my dad, Ed.

That night, I told the American people who I am and what I believe. I talked about my 28-year career as a lawyer, almost all of which has been in public service. I talked about my 12 years as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, often called the second most important court in the country, and my five years of service in the White House for President George W. Bush. I talked about my long record of advancing and promoting women, including as a judge—a majority of my 48 law clerks have been women—and as a longtime coach of girls’ basketball teams.

As I explained that night, a good judge must be an umpire—a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no political party, litigant or policy. As Justice Kennedy has stated, judges do not make decisions to reach a preferred result. Judges make decisions because the law and the Constitution compel the result. Over the past 12 years, I have ruled sometimes for the prosecution and sometimes for criminal defendants, sometimes for workers and sometimes for businesses, sometimes for environmentalists and sometimes for coal miners. In each case, I have followed the law. I do not decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge.

[His record does prove he is an independent, neutral judge.]

During the confirmation process, I met with 65 senators and explained my approach to the law. I participated in more than 30 hours of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I submitted written answers to nearly 1,300 additional questions. I was grateful for the opportunity.

After all those meetings and after my initial hearing concluded, I was subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations. My time in high school and college, more than 30 years ago, has been ridiculously distorted. My wife and daughters have faced vile and violent threats.

Against that backdrop, I testified before the Judiciary Committee last Thursday to defend my family, my good name and my lifetime of public service. My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me. At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled.

[He is somewhat apologetic but that will only bring out the critics. They’ve shown no mercy so far.]

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

[He did fine. The problem isn’t in him, it’s in his critics, in my humble opinion]

HOPELESS TALKING TO THESE PEOPLE

This won’t do him an ounce of good. The far-left is never held accountable and they follow no rules. In fact, today the Women’s March said he doesn’t have to be proven guilty, just capable of it.

Kavanaugh was angry, vindictive, and hostile during his testimony about Dr. Blasey Ford’s allegations of attempted rape. We fully believe a man this belligerent and entitled is capable of sexual assault. We #BelieveSurvivors.

We have #NoFaithInKavanaugh. — Women’s March (@womensmarch) October 3, 2018

SENATOR MCCONNELL HAS THIS RIGHT

We owe it to the American people not to be intimidated by these tactics. We owe it to the American people to underscore that you’re innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/uGzKkP14jP — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 4, 2018

The last two paragraphs were added after publication.