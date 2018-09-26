Judge Kavanaugh Releases a Statement, It’s the “Twilight Zone”

Attorney Michael Avenatti, on the eve of Brett Kavanaugh’s high-profile hearing to address sexual misconduct allegations, identified and released a “sworn declaration” from a woman who claims the Supreme Court nominee was involved in “gang” rapes in the early 1980s.

Avenatti’s client was identified as Julie Swetnick, who further claims in the statement that Kavanaugh and a friend were “present” when she became a “victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes” in 1982.

Judge Kavanaugh released a statement.

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and it never happened.”

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.” Kavanaugh has released the following statement, via the White House, in the wake of new allegations against him pic.twitter.com/eAsvds8ZUM — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 26, 2018

President Trump issued a statement, trashing Avenatti.

He tweeted: Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life!

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

The President is right about the creepy porn lawyer but that doesn’t mean the woman’s claims are lies.

The media is now comparing the judge to Bill Cosby. Professors at Yale want him to be stripped of his diplomas.

There are reasons why it is hard to believe.

The problem with Avenatti’s client is he is an avid hard-left Democrat anti-Trumper. All or most of the Democrats will stop at nothing to stop the Republicans from appointing a Supreme Court justice. They have literally been off the rails and have made it clear they are willing to destroy Judge Kavanaugh.

Chuck Schumer promised the hard left base he will stop at nothing.

The timing is also very suspect.

THE CLAIM HAS ITS HOLES

The claim has holes and we do have to find out if it’s legitimate sworn testimony given the fact that it came from the creepy porn lawyer.

Erick Erickson made another good point. The claimant, as the adult with high school girls being drugged and raped, only avoided the punch.

To review the Avenatti claim: a woman claims that when she was a college aged adult (graduated high school in 1980), she went to high school parties where high school girls were drugged and raped and she, as the adult present, did nothing but avoid the punch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

Also, why did she keep going to these parties?

DEMOCRAT JUDICIARY MEMBERS SEND A LETTER TO TRUMP

The Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have wasted no time in handing their letter over to the President. The media also has it. They undoubtedly had a heads up on this.

In a letter, all 10 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called on Trump to either withdraw Kavanaugh from consideration, or order an FBI investigation “into all allegations.”

All 10 Democratic members of Senate Judiciary Cmte. call for President Trump to “immediately withdraw” Kavanaugh nomination, or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and “thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault.” pic.twitter.com/pU6C98xPiN — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 26, 2018

RELATED STORY