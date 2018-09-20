Judge Kavanaugh Sends a Letter to Grassley, He Wants a Hearing ASAP

Democrats want to delay the hearings between Dr. Blasey, Judge Kavanaugh and the Senate Judiciary Committee. The reluctant Mrs. Blasey Ford is “open” to coming in next week but not Monday.

Let me guess — she wants to come in after Wednesday when the Judiciary is supposed to vote for confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

Blasey has a number of conditions she wants to be met which suggests there are issues with her and her testimony. ONE OF THE CONDITIONS IS THAT SHE NOT BE PUT UNDER OATH.

On the other hand, Judge Kavanaugh is biting the bullet to come in and testify.

He sent a letter to Senator Grassley.

NEW: “I will be there” on Monday, Kavanaugh tells Committee in letter provided by the White House. https://t.co/WK4K6xsa72 pic.twitter.com/BBpJh55fIR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 20, 2018

That’s a good letter and it pressures Senator Grassley to hold the hearing Monday and not cave to the Democrats.

The Senate must not cave. If they do, what kind of person will ever want to go for any of these Republican positions again?

Democrats like Sheldon Whitehouse are claiming the Senate can’t do an investigation properly — that’s the latest stall tactic. They are also insisting the Republicans have done nothing in the way of investigation. They got a great rebuff to that argument from the Republican senators who have been investigating.

Democrats sat on Dr. Ford’s allegations for MONTHS & did nothing. They STILL haven’t turned over the original letter they received from Dr. Ford. Why would Dems sit on allegations for months and then not even participate in the Committee’s investigation?https://t.co/jcNlZcpXn0 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 20, 2018

On Monday, staff interviewed Judge Kavanaugh under penalty of felony. Democratic staff was invited and could have asked any question of Judge Kavanaugh. They declined to participate. — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 20, 2018

Staff contacted Mark Judge and obtained a statement under penalty of felony. Staff contacted third person allegedly at party described by Dr. Ford and obtained a statement under penalty of felony. Staff contacted fourth person allegedly at party. — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 20, 2018

There were several more tweets along these lines on his account.

DR. BLASEY FORD’S HARD-LEFT ATTORNEYS SEND A DISHONEST LETTER

First the hard-left Blasey attorneys claimed the Senate didn’t investigate and that’s not true. Now they are claiming the Senate Republicans were going to put Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Blasey on the panel together.

The Senate sent a strong response.

Chairman @ChuckGrassley statement on tonight’s letter from Dr. Blasey Ford’s attorney to the committee. pic.twitter.com/5PkM5tN9Xh — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 19, 2018

MEGYN KELLY TOOK ON THE LEFTISTS THURSDAY

NBC’s Stephanie Gosk, NBC News legal analyst Dan Goldman and New York Times investigative reporter Megan Twohey join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion about the Kavanaugh-Blasey debacle.

It was three against Megyn Kelly. Kelly held her own standing up for justice while the other three presented their cases from very biased, illogical perspectives.

They made no sense and are just excuse-making but you get a good idea where the left is going. These people do not care about facts. They seem to think a leftist woman has the right to anonymously be believed or make accusations destroying a man and be believed without any evidence whatsoever. These people are ideologically possessed and don’t think clearly.

You get to see the old Megyn Kelly in this video. It’s the reason the right used to watch her Fox show. It took guts for her to go against these three.