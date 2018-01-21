Judge Nap Warns of a Trap the President Seems to Want to Walk Into

President Trump’s lawyer TyCobb must not let him testify but, so far, Cobb is saying the President will sit down with Robert Mueller, the Russia-Trump special counsel. He hopes that Mueller wouldn’t try to entrap him for lying, which is a process crime.

However, Mueller has already done exactly and only that in this case.

Cobb also said that the President is very eager to sit down with Mueller.

Judge Napolitano has a very different viewpoint. “I would do everything I could to temper that eagerness. There’s an old one-liner with which Ty Cobb is familiar, ‘Don’t talk to a guy that owns a grand jury, because he will find a way to trap you,’ by reading to the grand jury what you told him and comparing it with other evidence.”

Napolitano warns the President, “Never, never, never, I can’t say never enough, let your client sit down with the prosecutors who are trying to develop a case against him. Never expect them to be fair. Never expect them to tell everything that they know. You will never know and your client, the President, will never know everything that they know about him.”

“It’s a recipe for disaster.” Napolitano insisted.

If the President trusts Mueller, especially with his tendency to be imprecise, he is very naive.