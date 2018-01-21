Judge Nap Warns of a Trap the President Seems to Want to Walk Into

President Trump’s lawyer TyCobb must not let him testify but, so far, Cobb is saying the President will sit down with Robert Mueller, the Russia-Trump special counsel. He hopes that Mueller wouldn’t try to entrap him for lying, which is a process crime.
However, Mueller has already done exactly and only that in this case.
Cobb also said that the President is very eager to sit down with Mueller.
Judge Napolitano has a very different viewpoint. “I would do everything I could to temper that eagerness. There’s an old one-liner with which Ty Cobb is familiar, ‘Don’t talk to a guy that owns a grand jury, because he will find a way to trap you,’ by reading to the grand jury what you told him and comparing it with other evidence.”
Napolitano warns the President, “Never, never, never, I can’t say never enough, let your client sit down with the prosecutors who are trying to develop a case against him. Never expect them to be fair. Never expect them to tell everything that they know. You will never know and your client, the President, will never know everything that they know about him.”
“It’s a recipe for disaster.” Napolitano insisted.
If the President trusts Mueller, especially with his tendency to be imprecise, he is very naive.
Makes absolutely no sense to do this. It’s just not to preserve himself. He may be put in a position to say something that is detrimental to others.
Mr. Trump has always wanted to be in the limelight. He’s become the Henry Kissinger of the old joke regarding jumping out of the plane with the hippy’s backpack. Being humble is not a card he plays well.
So be it.
President Trump would be wise to exchange written answers to written questions. There is no ‘off the record’ in a special council interview. Once you utter a word, it is part of the record
Trump should do it, under the same conditions the FBI interviewed Hillary, Mueller and Trump alone in a room, no swearing in under oath, no recording or notes taken, either agree to it Mueller or get lost.