Judge Orders Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes to Answer Benghazi Questions

This next story could be something. A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Judicial Watch’s court-ordered discovery plan can commence in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. This is the result of efforts by Judicial Watch, not Congress.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth also ordered senior Obama officials, Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes, to provide written answers to Judicial Watch under oath.

Judicial Watch’s discovery includes answers to these questions:

Whether Clinton intentionally attempted to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by using a non-government email system;

whether the State Department’s efforts to settle this case beginning in late 2014 amounted to bad faith; and

whether the State Department adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s FOIA request.

The judge overruled objections by the DOJ and State Department. The discovery has to be completed in 120 days.

Judge Lamberth ordered written responses under oath to Judicial Watch’s questions from Obama administration senior officials Rice, Rhodes and Sullivan, and former FBI official Priestap. Rice and Rhodes will answer interrogatories under oath on the Benghazi scandal. Rejecting the State and Justice Department objections to discovery on the infamous Benghazi talking points , Judge Lamberth reiterated:

Yet Rice’s talking points and State’s understanding of the attack play an unavoidably central role in this case: information about the points’ development and content, as well as their discussion and dissemination before and after Rice’s appearances could reveal unsearched, relevant records; State’s role in the points’ content and development could shed light on Clinton’s motives for shielding her emails from FOIA requesters or on State’s reluctance to search her emails.

Both Rice and Rhodes lied their fool heads off, but they can possibly parse words and finagle their way out of it.

Somehow, we have to get to the bottom of what went on. This appears to be the biggest scandal in U.S. history. Whatever people think of the President, the prior administration has never answered for their corruption and their role in the Russia-Trump probe.

HANNITY SAYS THE PRESIDENT HAS PROOF

On his radio show this week, Hannity said there is still a lot of information to come out proving corruption. He reminded listeners that the investigations of John Huber and Michael Horowitz are still ongoing. Then he said the President is holding information proving corruption.

“The president has five different buckets of information that he’s holding, in his hand, that will reveal corruption at levels we never dreamed or we never thought of,” Hannity said.

Watch: