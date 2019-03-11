Judge Pirro Responds After Fox News “Strongly Condemns” Her

Fox News has been moving left since Roger Ailes left the company a few years ago. During the day it sounds like MSNBC redux as Donald Trump Jr. said. This past Saturday, Judge Jeanine Pirro asked if Ilhan Omar’s “adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

The judge also wanted to know where Omar is getting her anti-Israel sentiment. She doesn’t believe it is from the Democrat Party.

Is that an evil question? No one can ask that? Apparently, Fox News thinks it’s evil. They have rebuked the Judge.

The “condemned” comments come out at the beginning of her show.

Fox News “strongly condemned” her remarks.

The Judge explained that she never called Omar unAmerican. Her intention was to open debate.

Statements from Fox News and @JudgeJeanine re her commentary about @IlhanMN that was widely condemned as Islamaphobic. pic.twitter.com/yTEJZ0Zmfg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2019

Omar is anti-Semitic, sympathetic to terrorists, sides with anti-American dictators like Nicolas Maduro and she pushes the anti-Jewish BDS Movement. She insisted on wearing her hijab into Congress and she was sworn in on a Quran. Omar also soft-pedaled al Qaeda and other terrorist groups while calling the USA terrorists.

We believe the Judge’s question is reasonable.

No one is coddling the right, why do we have to coddle their voting blocs?

What do you think?