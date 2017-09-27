Judge Roy Moore Beats Mitch McConnell in Alabama

The Alabama senatorial primary was never simply about Judge Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange. It was always Moore against the establishment and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The establishment Republicans poured at least $8 million into defeating Roy Moore in the primary against Sen. Luther Strange. The establishment is more intent on eating its own than defeating the Democrats who are now radical left.

Mitch McConnell and his buddy Karl Rove lost this election. It’s a mystery as to why the President and his Vice President campaigned so intensely against Moore in support of McConnell who has 19% approval ratings nationwide and 18% in his home state of Kentucky.

Moore ran on Trump’s agenda. He’s anti-McConnell and wants a real Obamacare repeal and replace. That could be a problem on future bills that liberal Republicans might accept.

On the same day Moore won, McConnell’s reliable establishment cohort Bob Corker announced his retirement. It was a bad day for McConnell.

Judge Napolitano says about the vote that “it’s a rejection of a very different Donald Trump”. He asked Marie Harf if the Democrat could win.

Democrat Doug Jones who will be Moore’s opponent supports: Obamacare, federally-controlled education and climate change regulations no matter how they much they damage the economy.

The establishment and Mitch McConnell will likely prefer to see Jones win. They didn’t support Trump and they won’t support Moore.

It was Mitch McConnell who told Republicans they could drop Trump “like a hot rock”. McConnell also abandoned retired Air Force Lt. Col. Darryl Green in the Colorado Senate race.

Mitch could be a traitor. Have you noticed the media doesn’t criticize McConnell very much? They don’t frame this loss as a hit against McConnell but against Trump even though Moore supports Trump’s agenda and the people in Alabama say they voted for Moore for the Trump agenda.