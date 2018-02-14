Judge Rules Parents Can’t “Besmirch” CAIR by Mentioning Ties to Terror

CAIR has teamed up with numerous left-wing district officials around the country to teach about Islam with few fighting back. CAIR, formed by the Muslim Brotherhood, are unindicted co-conspirators in a terror-financing trial.

In San Diego, parents are fighting back through the courts but a judge recently ruled the parents can’t mention CAIR’s ties to terror or Hamas. What the judge did allow are allegations of anti-Semitism.

The district has incorporated a mandatory Islamic sensitivity training course in social studies as part of an anti-bullying campaign. This is despite no evidence of bullying of Muslims, parents claim.

The lawsuit contends that CAIR’s definition of bullying is different than the school district’s. It considers a “preference” against Islam is an act of bullying.

THE BASIS OF THE LAWSUIT

The Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund (FCDF), which advocates for religious liberty, sued on behalf of Citizens for Quality Education in San Diego (CQE-SD), San Diego Asian Americans for Equality (SDAAFE) and six parents.

The lawsuit claims the anti-bullying program approved by the San Diego school district is unconstitutional because it is solely about Muslim students, establishing them “as a privileged group within the school community,” the lawsuit states.

The program is designed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is “intrinsically religious in nature, the lawsuit says. The program, therefore, violates the First Amendment’s Establishment clause.

A federal judge agreed with the school district and removed references to CAIR’s ties to Hamas from the lawsuit seeking to block the district from working with CAIR.

School officials claim mentioning CAIR’s ties to Hamas in the litigation was “impertinent, immaterial, and scandalous.” Including CAIR’s ties to Hamas and the fact that some of their officials were convicted of terrorism is intended to “inflame the public.”

Since it’s likely true, should it “inflame the public”.

FBI REJECTS CAIR

CAIR was formed by Muslim Brotherhood officials to serve a Hamas-support network operating in the United States during the 1990s as shown during a terror-financing trial. The FBI cut off non-investigative contact with CAIR in 2008, explaining that, “until we can resolve whether there continues to be a connection between CAIR or its executives and HAMAS, the FBI does not view CAIR as an appropriate liaison partner.”

The FBI policy remains in effect.

This is relevant because CAIR has made “prioritized public schools as ground zero to advance its religious mission,” the FCDF argued, saying it matters because the school district gave “a divisive religious group … unprecedented decision-making authority” in a public school program.

The judge disagreed.

It greatly harms the lawsuit.

DON’T “BESMIRCH” CAIR

“Given the lack of pertinences or materiality to this case, their inclusion … is likely intended to ‘besmirch’ Defendants and cast them in a derogatory light based on SDUSD’s relationship with CAIR,” wrote U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant.

CAIR’s relationship with Hamas, “whether true or not,” predates its work with the school district and is “superfluous historical allegations that should be stricken,” she ruled.

The judge allowed the provisions in an amendment relating to CAIR’s hostility to Israel and allegations, it promotes bias against non-Muslim students based on religion, calling into question the “objectivity and accuracy of the CAIR instructional materials.

Many believe as the FBI believes, that is, as long as CAIR’s executives have ties to Hamas, a relationship is not possible.

SAN DIEGO FATHER BLASTS THE BOARD

Prior to the lawsuit, a father spoke to the Board. Because the item was not on the agenda, the board had an excuse to not discuss it or take action.

This man in the next clip speaks for religious liberty.

