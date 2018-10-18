Judge “Shocked” by Deep State LIES & Immunity for Hillary’s Perjurer

If you ever doubted the American public is being played and that there is a two-tier system of justice, one for Hillary Democrats and one for the rest of us, read this.

A hearing was held Friday because Judicial Watch is seeking to compel Clinton and other officials to testify. JW wants more information as part of its lawsuit to expose her email scandal and her handling of the Benghazi attack. She has labeled the scandal and her failures as ‘fake’.

The lawsuit has been ongoing since 2014 but it’s highly unlikely Hillary will ever answer for her crimes.

SHOCKED OVER IMMUNITY DEALS

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, conducted the hearing and said he was “shocked” and “dumbfounded” when he learned that FBI had granted immunity to former Clinton chief of staff Cheryl Mills. This was during its investigation into the use of Clinton’s server and this same judge had already found she committed perjury.

“I had myself found that Cheryl Mills had committed perjury and lied under oath in a published opinion I had issued in a Judicial Watch case where I found her unworthy of belief, and I was quite shocked to find out she had been given immunity in — by the Justice Department in the Hillary Clinton email case,” Lamberth said during Friday’s hearing.

THE LIES SHOCKED HIM TOO

The fact that career State Department officials are lying and signing “clearly false” affidavits also shocked him. All this is clear if you go through the court document provided by Fox News and linked below.

The judge is fully aware that the State officials did it to derail a series of lawsuits seeking information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server and her handling of the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, Fox News reports.

The Department of Justice’s Inspector General (IG), Michael Horowitz, also made note of the fact in his June report that it was “inconsistent with typical investigative strategy” for the FBI to allow Mills to sit in during the agency’s interview of Clinton during the email probe. “There are serious potential ramifications when one witness attends another witness’ interview,” the IG wrote.

The Reagan-appointed judge didn’t know about the immunity until he “read the IG report and learned that and that she had accompanied [Clinton] to her interview.”

They just keep lying and the judge called them out for it.

The State Department had immediately moved to dismiss Judicial Watch’s first lawsuit on a motion for summary judgment. They said in an affidavit that it had conducted a search of all potentially relevant emails in its possession and provided them. The affidavit noted that some more documents and emails could be forthcoming.

That was denied by the judge. It’s also a blatant lie and the judge said so.

“It was clear to me that at the time that I ruled initially, that false statements were made to me by career State Department officials, and it became more clear through discovery that the information that I was provided was clearly false regarding the adequacy of the search and this – what we now know turned out to be the Secretary’s email system,” Lamberth said Friday.

During a tense exchange with Justice Department lawyer Robert Prince, Lamberth pressed the issue. He accused Prince of using “doublespeak” and “playing the same word games [Clinton] played.”

About State’s sworn declaration that it searched all relevant documents, the judge said it “was not true”. “It was a lie.’

But Prince pushed back sharply, saying he took the judge’s accusations “extremely seriously.” The judge did admit he “misremembered” a few details.

WHY IS STATE STILL LYING?

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who was present at the hearing, wants the President to find out why his State Department won’t provide answers.

After seeing the Treasury official arrested for leaking yesterday, one can guess there are many more embeds just like her. This is the Deep State at work. They do whatever they want.

Clinton has since blamed Republicans and groups like Judicial Watch for derailing her presidential bid in 2016. She blames everyone and everything except herself. All her scandals are fake according to her.

