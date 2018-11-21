Judge Throws Out FGM Cases, Says Federal Law Is Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Detroit declared America’s female genital mutilation law unconstitutional. He also dismissed the key charges against two Michigan doctors and six others accused of subjecting at least nine minor girls to the cutting procedure in the nation’s first FGM case.

The historic case involves minor girls from Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota, including some who cried, screamed and bled during the procedure and one who was given Valium ground in liquid Tylenol to keep her calm, court records show.

The judge’s ruling also removed three mothers from the case, including two Minnesota women whom prosecutors said tricked their 7 -year-old daughters into thinking they were coming to Metro Detroit for a girls’ weekend, but instead had their genitals cut at a Livonia clinic as part of a religious procedure.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman concluded that “as despicable as this practice may be,” Congress did not have the authority to pass the 22-year-old federal law that criminalizes female genital mutilation, and that it’s a matter for the states to regulate.

It’s great that he supports states’ rights but this seems a bit too far.

He says, “FGM is a ‘local criminal activity’ which, in keeping with longstanding tradition and our federal system of government, is for the states to regulate, not Congress.”

We are taking Muslims into the country throughout the nation and it appears to be a national matter. This should put all states on notice if they do not have FGM laws.

What do you think?