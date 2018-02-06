Judge Who Trump Attacked Might Decide the Fate of the Border Wall

The LaRaza Judge who then-candidate Donald Trump once accused of being biased against him because of his tough immigration stance could end up deciding the fate of the President’s border wall, Fox News reports.

The Judge is also tied to Hillary Clinton and John Podesta according to a Wikileaks email..

There’s a good chance the judge won’t recuse himself although he should. He didn’t once before and there is no reason to think he will now.

U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who is of Mexican descent, was in Trump’s line of fire in 2016. In his view, the judge held “tremendous hostility” against him in a lawsuit involving Trump University because of his Mexican descent. He told the Wall Street Journal Curiel had “an absolute conflict of interest.”

Trump should never have mentioned the judge’s heritage. That should make no difference. What he should have mentioned is Judge Curiel’s ties to a pro-illegal immigration group, the San Diego LaRaza Lawyers Association, and his wife’s ties to Hillary Clinton and John Podesta.

Judge Curiel has ties to Hillary

Curiel is now expected to hear a case on Friday deciding if the Trump administration has the right to ignore environmental laws in the construction of the wall. Without ignoring the laws, the wall won’t be built because the left-wing extremists will tie it up in court.

Judge Curiel’s decision will likely go in favor of environmentalists.

What should bother people is not that he is of Mexican descent, but that he is a member of a LaRaza lawyer’s association. A judge has no business being a member of LaRaza anything. It is a biased group and it is pro-illegal immigration.

Another issue to be considered is Curiel’s wife is a friend of Podesta and Clinton. That was revealed in a leaked Wikileaks email.