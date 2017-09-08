Judicial Tyrants of 9th Circuit Gut the Travel Order Again

As the coup continues, the U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to enforce a temporary travel and refugee order on people immigrating from certain Muslim-majority terror nations.

The judicial tyrants sitting on the three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled against Donald Trump’s refugee limit on people from six terror nations.

Their claim, not based in law, is that the government did not persuasively explain why the travel ban should be enforced against grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from the six countries. They are insisting on chain migration.

The court also said that refugee resettlement agencies have a “bona fide” relationship with refugees, which under a standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court, should allow them into the United States. However, the Supreme Court allowed this restriction in a recent order.

The left-wing ideologues of the 9th sided with so-called judge Derrick Watson who dictated to the President of the United States. A judge in Hawaii and a court of appeals is deciding our national security and defying the Supreme Court.

These justices insist even distant relatives from these terror nations be allowed to immigrate.

Far more serious is the 9th Circuit would allow those coming out of the refugee resettlement camps to be admitted to the U.S.. The left wants those screened at these camps to be accepted as having a “bona fide” relationship. That would leave no one out and completely gut the order.

It would basically allow everyone in. The resettlement agencies have tens of millions ready to come into the U.S. this year.

The six nations included in the ban are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, but it should be more. That is really what the left is afraid of – more.

Subordinating the Constitution to their political agenda, they wrote:

We are asked to review the District Court’s modified preliminary injunction, which enjoins the Government from enforcing Executive Order 13780 against (1) grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of persons in the United States; and (2) refugees who have formal assurances from resettlement agencies or are in the US Refugee Admissions Program (“USRAP”) through the Lautenberg Amendment.

For the reasons that follow, we conclude that in modifying the preliminary the preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo (and violate the order of the Supreme Court in addition to the President), the District Court carefully and correctly balanced the hardships and equitable considerations as directed by the Supreme Court…and did not abuse discretion we affirm.

Attorney General Sessions and President Trump need to act and no longer allow these abusive tyrants to continue. The Court needs to be broken up, some judges need to be removed, and they need to stand against there treasonous leftist Obama-Clinton plants undermining his presidential authority.

The opinion can be read ON THIS LINK