Judicial Watch Exec Gets Permanently Booted from Fox Business

According to The Hill, Fox Business Network [specifically Lou Dobbs’s show] will no longer book a guest who blamed the latest migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming for Fox Business, said in a statement, according to CNN. “This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.”

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that the guest, Judicial Watch head Chris Farrell, will no longer be booked on Fox Business Network or Fox News.

He’s a very interesting guest and a top investigator for Judicial Watch who has been to the border and inside the caravan.

Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the “Soros-occupied State Department”. pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

It is irresponsible to make comments for which you have no hard evidence. It is true, however, that Soros’s Open Society funds groups that support Pueblo sin Fronteras, a group helping the caravans. They led a group of their own in April.

Soros has been busy stirring the pot in Guatemala according to FIOA’d emails Judicial Watch has obtained. It’s not a conspiracy theory but there is no hard evidence yet.

His firing could be a testament to his power. He has indirectly been at war with Fox through David Brock’s Media Matters. Frankly, Fox doesn’t need the grief.