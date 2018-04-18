Judicial Watch Sues FBI Over Comey’s Gossip Memoir

Judicial Watch has sued the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for “prepublication review and other records” used in James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

Former FBI director Comey took notes after every meeting he had with President Trump. These were privileged communications with the President. He then shared those documents with a Professor friend and told him to leak them to the media. It is believed he did so illegally since conversations with the President are confidential.

The FBI will not release these same documents to Congress, the same documents that some unauthorized professor friend was allowed to see and share. Congress gave them Monday as a deadline. The deadline has passed.

Release the Memos!- @RepDeSantis: Rosenstein needs to know that if he doesn't meet the deadline to turn over the Comey Memos, then Congress should hold him in contempt. The stonewalling must end, there needs to be consequences.

Nothing has happened yet.

The FBI and DoJ are trying to run out the clock, hoping Democrats take over Congress and all of this will miraculously disappear.

One person is not letting any of this go and that is Tom Fitton and his organization, Judicial Watch.

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, thinks that if Comey used the confidential material in the past, he likely did so for his book.

“I have a feeling that Comey got a special deal from the FBI because he was going after Trump and they were unwilling to say no to things they would have said no to if you were anyone else,” Fitton told FOX Business’ David Asman on Tuesday.

Fitton said he expects the federal courts to turn over documents pertaining to Comey’s memos. “Someone’s gotta provide some accountability, no one else seems to be willing to,” he said.

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was filed with the Justice Department on March 16. They have not yet produced the documents for Judicial Watch’s review.

The request asks for:

Communications between the FBI and Former FBI Director Comey relating to the book and were published.

All forms that were filled out and completed by Comey and pertaining to the republication and review of any book authored by the former director. It also specifies books with the intent to become published or made available to the public.

“James Comey illegally took and then leaked material from his FBI memos in order to get a Special Counsel appointed to target President Trump. And so now Judicial Watch is asking questions about whether James Comey is getting special treatment from the FBI to use these ill-gotten FBI documents in his book,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit about Comey’s book prior to this. In August 2017, the organization requested “FBI documents related to the deal and coordination on his testimony.”