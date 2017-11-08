Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton Estimates 1.1 Million Illegal Aliens Voted for Hillary

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch said we face a crisis over illegal aliens voting. There are significant studies done that show aliens register and come out to vote in large numbers. Eighty percent vote for Democrats. He estimates there were 1.4 million illegal alien voters and 1.1 million who voted for Hillary Clinton, roughly.

“It’s one thing to lose your country because you have no borders, it’s another thing to lose your country because you have no vote,” Fitton said.

He encourages voter ID and certifying citizenship before people register to vote. The Obama administration was outraged over the suggestion. Why was he outraged? Because he wanted to steal the vote.

Go to about 06:00: