Julian Assange Explains That the Democratic Party Is Doomed

Julian Assange, whatever you think of him, has something important to say to Americans. While his DNC/Podesta leaks exposed fraud, his Bradley Manning leaks are said to have endangered our nation. It’s hard to know what to make of Assange. He is a peace activist and a man of the left. Take his latest comments for what you think they’re worth but they look right on to us.

In an Op-Ed, Assange explained why the Democratic Party is doomed. He bashes Democrats and Sanders supporters over “dead end” Trump-Russia hysteria.

His tweeted commentary explains that the Democratic Party is doomed. The party’s only message is the failed Trump-Russia collusion story.

He makes five points

His first point is the Party has put all its energy into hysteria over a country with a lower GDP than South Korea’s. If it wasn’t for that, hysteria narratives by Bernie would dominate the party’s base with the public.

They’ve pushed out white males, and white males haven’t seen a pay increase since 1973. The Democrats play to the identity politics of everyone but whites who are still 63% of the population.

His next point is that the Russia narrative is a dead-end. After a year of investigation, they have nothing.

Third, he talks of their use of the intelligence and media barons to convey their conspiracy agenda. The problem is eventually Trump or Pence will “merge” with them and the CIA and FBI will turn against them. This is the Deep State he’s talking about.

Fourth, Democrats have so emphasized this fake Russia collusion story that real issues they could run on have been cast into the shadows. [That’s even supported by polls which have Americans saying they’ve heard enough about Russia].

Lastly, he suggests Democrats start a new party because the old guard won’t give up power. Macron did it in France. Democrats are in the grasp of aging has-beens basically.

Assange thinks Pompeo is a buffoon and we bet to differ but he makes some excellent points.

If Assange can get it, why can’t Democrats. It’s all the better for Republicans.

By Julian Assange

Why the Democratic party is doomed: pic.twitter.com/D3nRzzqgzw — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) June 25, 2017

The Assange essay

1. The Democratic establishment has vortexed the party’s narrative energy into hysteria about Russia (a state with a lower GDP than South Korea). It is starkly obvious that were it not for this hysteria insurgent narratives of the type promoted by Bernie Sanders would rapidly dominate the party’s base and its relationship with the public.

Without the “We didn’t lose, Russia won” narrative the party’s elite and those who exist under its patronage would be purged for being electorally incompetent and ideologically passe. The collapse of the Democratic vote over the last eight years is at every level, city, state, Congressional and presidential. It corresponds to the domination of Democratic decision making structures by a professional service class and to a shocking decline in the health and longevity of white males, whom together with their wives, daughters, mothers and sisters comprise 63% of the US population (2010 census). Democratic campaigns have conspicuously promoted racial and sexual identity politics (for everyone but whites and males).

This delineated and alienated white and male identity grievance classes, pushing these majorities into the arms of GOP dog racial and sexual dog-whistling (53% of all men voted for Trump, 53% of white women and 63% of white men according to PEW Research). Unlike other industrialized countries US male real wages wages (all ethnic groups combined) not have not increased since 1973.

2. The Trump-Russia collusion narrative is a political dead end. Despite vast resources, enormous incentives and a year of investigation, Democratic senators who have seen the classified intelligence at CIA HQ such as Senator Feinstein (as recently as March) are forced to admit that there is no evidence of collusion. Without collusion, we are left with the Democratic establishment blaming the public for not liking the truth about what Hillary Clinton said to Goldman Sachs and blaming their own base for not liking what they said in their own emails about about fixing the DNC primaries.

3. The Democrat establishment needs the support of the security sector and media barons to push this diversionary conspiracy agenda, so they ingratiate themselves with these two classes leading to further perceptions that the Democrats act on behalf of an entrenched power elite. Eventually, Trump or Pence will ‘merge’ with the security state leaving Democrats in a vulnerable position having talked up two deeply unaccountable traditionally Republican-aligned organizations, in particular, the CIA and the FBI, who will be turned against them. Other than domestic diversion and geopolitical destabilization the primary result of the Russian narrative is increased influence and funding for the security sector which is primarily GOP owned or aligned.

4. The twin result is to place the primary self-interest concerns of most Americans, class competition, freedom from crime and ill health and the empowerment of their children, into the shadows and project the Democrats as close to the DC and media elites. This has further cemented Trump’s anti-establishment positioning and fettered attacks on Trump’s run away embrace of robber barons, dictators and gravitas free buffoon’s like the CIA’s Mike Pompeo.

5. GOP/Trump has open goals everywhere: broken promises, inequality, economy, healthcare, militarization, Goldman Sachs, Saudi Arabia & cronyism, but the Democrat establishment can’t kick these goals since the Russian collusion narrative has consumed all its energy and it is entangled with many of the same groups behind Trump’s policies.

6. The Democratic base should move to start a new party since the party elite shows no signs that they will give up power. This can be done quickly and cheaply as a result of the internet and databases of peoples’ political preferences. This reality is proven in practice with the rapid construction of the Macron, Sanders and Trump campaigns from nothing. The existing Democratic party may well have negative reputational capital, stimulating a Macron-style clean slate approach. Regardless, in the face of such a threat, the Democratic establishment will either concede control or, as in the case of Macron, be eliminated by the new structure.