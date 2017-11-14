Julian Assange Responds to Leaks of Donald Trump Jr.’s Direct Messages to Wikileaks

Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, a self-described transparency organization, has responded to the leaks of direct messages between him and Donald Trump Jr. during and after the election. Before we get to Assange’s response, we’ve summarized what he’s responding to.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) recently asked Twitter to hand over the WikiLeaks direct messages to Donald Trump Jr. to prove Trump officials teamed with the Kremlin. They believe Assange is a Russian operative.

The magazine ran a piece about direct messages sent from the Wikileaks Twitter account to Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account with some detail, though Assange says they were mischaracterized.

Congress seems to have leaked them based on what the Atlantic wrote.

“The messages, obtained by The Atlantic, were also turned over by Trump Jr.’s lawyers to congressional investigators,” the magazine wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. had a mostly one-sided correspondence with WikiLeaks from September 2016 until about July 2017. Trump Jr. responded to Wikileaks with harmless comments to a few direct messages on Twitter but stopped responding in October 2016, a month after they began.

It appears the MSM, the Democrat congressmen and Twitter are colluding in re-igniting the Russia-Trump collusion case.

It is interesting that these leaks always seem timed with major events. In this case, the leaks coincide with President Trump’s successful overseas trip and a rise in his poll numbers.

The Wikileaks Twitter site is said to have made increasingly absurd requests including asking for Trump’s tax returns and requesting Trump make Julian Assange the U.S. ambassador to Australia. It was obvious nonsense. Trump Jr. responded to none of that.

The attorney for Don Jr. says the correspondence is not incriminating. “Over the last several months, we have worked cooperatively with each of the committees and have voluntarily turned over thousands of documents in response to their requests,” said Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Donald Trump Jr. “Putting aside the question as to why or by whom such documents, provided to Congress under promises of confidentiality, have been selectively leaked, we can say with confidence that we have no concerns about these documents and any questions raised about them have been easily answered in the appropriate forum.”

Donald Trump Jr. mostly ignored the requests. In his first response, he said he’d “ask around” about an anti-Trump PAC. He didn’t appear to answer the request but notified the campaign about the correspondence.

The Wikileaks site asked him to advertise one of their leaks but Trump jr. already had. It was the information about Hillary threatening to kill Assange with a drone. Donald Trump Jr. stopped responding in October 2016.

The magazine’s big news, that is supposed to send Donald Jr. to jail and show collusion, shows Trump Jr. cared little about what WikiLeaks had to say. The magazine speculated that Donald Jr. acted on their advice. There is no evidence of that in the article.

Julian Assange responded in tweets Monday evening. As expected, they were playing games to get people to share their links.

I cannot confirm the alleged DM’s from @DonaldJTrumpJr to @WikiLeaks. @WikiLeaks does not keep such records and the Atlantic’s presentation is edited and clearly does not have the full context. However, even those published by the Atlantic show that: 1/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 13, 2017

WikiLeaks loves its pending publications and ignores those who ask for details. Trump Jr. was rebuffed just like Cambridge Analytica. In both cases WikiLeaks had publicly teased the publications. Thousands of people asked about them. 2/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 13, 2017

WikiLeaks can be very effective at convincing even high profile people that it is their interest to promote links to its publications. 3/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 13, 2017

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein recently said they found no evidence of collusion. This is an unAmerican fishing expedition.