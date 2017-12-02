Jury in Kate Steinle Case Accepted a Twinkie Defense of Unbelievable Coincidences

The seven times felon and five times deportee, Jose Zarate, the killer of Kate Steinle, wasn’t aiming at Kate Steinle if the information about the trajectory of the bullet is accurate, but he was guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Although that was obvious, the jurors acquitted.

The defense successfully pitched the equivalent of the Twinkie defense and they bought it. The jurors might have been swayed by the politics of defending their Outlaw – criminal sanctuary – city. We will likely never know but their decision was made by accepting the most improbable of coincidences.

ABC7News reported that Jose Ines Garcia Zarate aka Jose Cabrera was wandering around Pier 14 after taking sleeping pills he happened to find in a dumpster. There’s a coincidence!

Especially odd given the fact that he is known to have three prior felony drug convictions.

The man couldn’t really say where he got the gun but of course we are to believe he didn’t steal it.

Zarate played dumb or unable to speak English – he varied his approach for the stupid Americans. He was more cunning than dumb.

When asked where he got the gun, Zarate said, “In the ground. When the… when the… over there in the bench, um, um, I put my leg and I see the one T-shirt and then see over there something like that.”

The gun was allegedly wrapped in a T-shirt.

That’s some coincidence. He just happened to find the gun stolen from the car of a federal Bureau of Land Management agent. Abandoned gun or did he steal it? What is more likely?

“Then suddenly I heard that boom boom, three times,” Sanchez said.

Sig Sauer is not drop safe if dropped at a certain angle – they can go off – but that’s if they are dropped and they don’t go off three times. Out of 500,000 sold, there were only four reported incidents. Zarate said it went off three times when he picked it up. Not likely. No evidence that has ever happened. More coincidences.

It requires effort to open fire with it.

Video demonstrating pulling trigger on Sig Sauer weapon. Requires substantial pressure and long pull. It is not going off accidentally. pic.twitter.com/8w6a4eK0nW — internet tough guy (@schmidthawk) December 1, 2017

He pulled the trigger. He had to have pulled the trigger at least twice unless you believe in fantastical coincidences as the jury did.

The deadly bullet ricocheted, hit the ground about 12 feet from him and then traveled another 78 feet or more and hit Steinle in the back, severing her aorta. Allegedly. There were no witnesses. Her last words in life were, “Help me Dad.” She died in her father’s arms.

We might never know but what we can reasonably say is he is guilty of involuntary manslaughter unless you believe in amazing coincidences.

The jury decided to believe his vague, changing story and the idea that a gun could accidentally go off three times.

There is more. Who were the jurors?

Breitbart published a report referring back to an article in the Mercury News with information about the jury immediately after they were selected. The article states, “Six men and six women — three of whom are immigrants — will decide the fate of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.”

While they didn’t state where the immigrants came from or if they were here legally, at least one was Hispanic.

The article further states, “The jury is a cross-section of today’s San Francisco. It includes at least two tech workers, most jurors appear to be in their 20s and 30s. Their educational degrees range from Ph.D.’s to high school diplomas.”A jury made up of mostly millennials from “today’s San Francisco,” a sanctuary city, including three legal immigrants, determined the fate of the man who who murdered American citizen Kate Steinle.

They were not sequestered. Was this a trial of Outlaw cities? If it was, San Francisco millennials would support the lawlessness over all else.

.@dbongino on Kate Steinle not guilty verdict: “How do you look the American people in the eye? I’m serious, if you’re in that jury, and say ‘Justice was done tonight’ to [Kate Steinle]…Come on, if this doesn’t change the debate, nothing will.” pic.twitter.com/wAsLZDA7aY — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 1, 2017