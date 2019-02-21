Jussie Smollett Arrested! He Is In Police Custody

Jussie Smollett is in police custody. There will be a press conference at 9 a.m. The detective in charge of communications, Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the news at about 6:30 am this morning.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

We have more surveillance video. This is of the brothers leaving the store where they bought the red hats and masks.

BREAKING: @ABC7Chicago obtains surveillance video that appears to show brothers involved in Smollett investigation leaving a Chicago store after buying items allegedly used in staged attack on Jussie Smollett. pic.twitter.com/YfKDDHuIpa — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

This is the video from yesterday of the brothers buying the red hats and masks.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo’s buying supplies before “attack” Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

FAKE NEWS MEDIA WORKED OVERTIME ON THIS STORY

Fake news media hoped to make it go away after they took him at his word despite the many red flags.

Watching this sniveling bitch would ordinarily be a hoot. What makes it tragic, however, is that this worthless lump of dogshit would have been just fine with any two innocent white people being arrested and imprisoned for his hoax. #JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/c6MMsp1h2i — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2019

The state’s attorney’s office approved disorderly conduct charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, said spokesman Robert Foley. The charge is a Class 4 felony, which can bring a sentence of three years.

The FBI is investigating the death threat letter sent to Smollett. He could be guilty of mail fraud, and that has a stiffer penalty. It’s not clear who sent the letter.

Gloria Schmidt, the lawyer for Ola and Abel Osundairo, said her clients testified before the Grand Jury Thursday for two-and-a-half hours and laid out their story that Jussie put them up to a fake assault. Schmidt said the brothers testified separately and they have no criminal exposure.

She wants to know how Smollett sleeps at night.