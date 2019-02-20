Jussie Smollett Convicted of Providing False Info to the Law in 2007

Alleged fraudster Jussie Smollett has a criminal record. NBC News reported Tuesday that the ‘Empire’ actor pleaded no contest to charges in 2007 in LA. One of those charges was providing false information to authorities.

An LA City Attorney spokesperson stated that Smollett was sentenced to two years probation in the case, which also included a DUI count and a charge of driving without a license.

The convictions were confirmed to NBC News.

NBC News reported that Chicago Police requested the details from their counterparts in Los Angeles.

Chicago police now believe that Smollett staged and directed the entire hate crime attack, using two friends to carry it out and then blaming them for it.

That is the worst part of this. He set up his friends. It gets worse. He appears to have planned the Maga racist letter he got the week before the attack.

As stated by ABC News:

The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service are currently investigating whether Jussie Smollett played a role in sending a threatening letter addressed to him at Empire’s Chicago studio prior to the alleged attack, two federal officials confirm to ABC News. The accusation, made by the two brothers who were persons of interest, has not been confirmed.

When the letter didn’t get the reaction he wanted, the brothers said he thought up the attack a week later.

