Jussie Smollett Handed Over Useless Redacted Phone Records

Jussie Smollett who claims he was the victim of a MAGA attack in the middle of liberal/leftist Chicago, handed over his phone records. His music manager Brandon Moore had said he was on the phone with Smollett when he was attacked. Despite this seemingly positive proof that the attack occurred, he refused to hand his phone over.

Moore has said he heard Smollett’s assailants shout a “racial slur” and the words “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Smollett finally turned over some “limited & redacted phone records” but they “do not meet the burden of a criminal investigation.” In other words, they don’t show what he claims they show or they’re useless to prove anything.

Police may follow up and ask for “additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline.”

UPDATE: After Jussie Smollett turned over “limited & redacted” phone records, Chicago police spokesman @AJGuglielmi tells @ABC7Chicago “We are very appreciative of the victim’s cooperation however the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation…” — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 12, 2019

MORE: Chicago police spokesman says “Detectives may be following up with him (Smollett) to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline.” — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 12, 2019