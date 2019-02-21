Jussie Smollett Must Surrender for Arrest on a Class 4 Felony

The state’s attorney’s office approved disorderly conduct charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, said spokesman Robert Foley. The charge is a Class 4 felony. Smollett is expected to appear in bond court Thursday, Foley said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Wednesday evening, “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.”

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

The FBI is investigating the death threat letter sent to Smollett. He could be guilty of mail fraud.

Gloria Schmidt, the lawyer for Ola and Abel Osundairo, just said her clients testified before the Grand Jury for two-and-a-half hours and laid out their story that Jussie put them up to a fake assault. Schmidt said the brothers testified separately and they have no criminal exposure.

Adam Schiff will be so sad.



EARLIER POST