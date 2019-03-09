Jussie Smollett Responds to 16-Felony Indictment & MSM ‘Gang Bangers’

As we reported last night, actor Jussie Smollett, who was originally charged with one felony count in a hate crime hoax police say he perpetrated, is now charged with sixteen felonies. The Grand Jury returned the SIXTEEN felony counts.

Each count of providing a “false report of offense” is a class 4 felony punishable by up to four years in prison, meaning the actor faces a total of 64 years behind bars for sending officers on a wild goose chase in a hate crime hoax.

SMOLLETT’S INNOCENT

An attorney for Jussie Smollett says a 16-count indictment against the “Empire” actor is “vindictive” and Smollett “maintains his innocence,” the AP reported.

Mark Geragos says in a statement that he did not expect a Cook County grand jury would charge Smollet with 16 separate counts and the indictment is “prosecutorial overkill.”

Except, of course, Smollett wasn’t a victim of a hate crime by most accounts.

Geragos attacked the media who went along with the ‘hate crime tale’ without even questioning all those red flags. And they used the story to bash Trump supporters for about a month.

GERAGOS WENT ON TV TO BLAME THE PROSECUTORS, POLICE AND GANGBANGING MEDIA

“I defy anybody to find any indictment anywhere where somebody has brought 16 counts for being a victim of a hate crime,” his attorney Mark Geragos told CNN Friday evening.

“What is happening here is frankly a media gangbang of this guy of unprecedented proportions,” he said. “I’ve never seen a media pendulum swing more quickly and viciously and rob somebody of their presumption of innocence like this case. It’s startling the way people assume that he’s guilty.”

To us, it looks like Geragos is going to suborn perjury. We are all supposed to believe Smollett despite the facts.

He is calling it a “media gang bang of unprecedented proportions.”

“What is happening here is, frankly, a media gang bang of this guy of unprecedented proportions,” says Mark Geragos, Jussie Smollett’s attorney, about his client’s indictment on 16 felony counts, adding, “It’s startling the way people assume he’s guilty.” https://t.co/c5V4BkyrGD pic.twitter.com/dbNwRJDu2D — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2019

Geragos says they have nothing.

“This is my question: What do they have that corroborates the story? These are the two people that did it. What do they have besides their word that says he was in on this?” – Mark Geragos, Jussie Smollett’s attorney, on the brothers involved in the case https://t.co/k3SlsXX86u pic.twitter.com/AxsNKHP99X — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2019

Cooper was having none of it.

“But doesn’t it just seem weird to you that you get allegedly attacked by two people who you know and you don’t claim to recognize them, even you claimed you fought back and they ran away, and I believe initially Mr. Smollett said one of them was white, or they were white,” he said.

“Isn’t it just weird that you get allegedly attacked by two people you actually know that have been on Empire that, who you have actually worked out with, and you don’t recognize them?”

He answered stupidly. Geragos said it’s redundant, vindictive, and prosecutors want to make headlines and distract people based on false information provided by the police and shameless prying into Smollett’s medical records.

“Jussie adamantly maintains his innocence even if law enforcement has robbed him of that presumption.”

No one robbed Jussie of his due process. That is what he is getting now. He also got more than a fair shake from the media. Although, the media does gang bang, that is true. Much of this controversy was blown up by the media.

REMINDER: HE IS PRESUMED INNOCENT

THE FULL INDICTMENT