Jussie Smollett Victim? He Hired HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S PR Firm

If Jussie Smollett is such an innocent victim, why did he hire Harvey Weinstein’s public relations firm? That firm got Weinstein positive PR that was unwarranted and which has undoubtedly helped him skate on some of the accusations.

Exclusive: @JussieSmollett has employed PR Firm Sunshine Sachs to defend him. This is the same firm used by Harvey Weinstein to deflect his attacks. Among other horrors. See the thread for links. Why would a hate crime victim need such heavy PR? https://t.co/V4xNyOU9gL — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) February 13, 2019

Jussie Smollett turned over his phone records to prove his music manager heard the attack as it was happening but they were so heavily redacted and limited that police said they couldn’t use them. Since then, the PR gurus have stepped in.

THE FIRM HAS ALREADY BEGUN SPOUTING THE BS

The firm representing Smollett, Sunshine Sachs, says “Jussie is the victim here, which has been stated by the Superintendent of Police. Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police.”

They also repeated the story that Jussie’s story is credible. “Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim.”

There is no evidence it is credible so don’t take that to the bank just yet.

“We are continuing to work closely with Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice. Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack,” they continued.

“Police have not told us that they are rejecting any records, nor have they expressed concerns about the records to us. Therefore, we don’t feel compelled to be bated into responding to uncorroborated press reports.”

Smollett will be interviewed Thursday by the very friendly channel 7’s Good Morning America.

Police sources have told reporter Rafer Weigel that they doubt Smollett’s story. But he is a gay black man who insulted MAGA Trump supporters. He’s TEFLON man. If the police are afraid to charge him now, they will certainly run scared with this celebrity firm ready to trash them if they do.