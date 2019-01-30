Jussie Smollett’s Questionable ‘MAGA Hate Crime’ Is Called a “Lynching

Everyone needs to hold their fire on the Jussie Smollett ‘hate crime’ story. There are details that don’t make sense in the alleged assault on the actor as investigators still look for any security footage or evidence of the incident. The police can so far find no evidence whatsoever.

The “Empire” actor claimed he was attacked Tuesday in Chicago by two men “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs” and who “poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim,” in what Chicago police are calling a possible hate crime, according to CNN.

“At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck,” the police statement said of the attack which allegedly happened around 2 a.m.

The police reported that when Smollett contacted police at 2:42 AM, he was still wearing the rope around his neck. The alleged encounter occurred at 2 AM. Police have the rope and it will be analyzed.

Why would he keep the rope around his neck? To be more convincing?

SKETCHY DETAILS

It is also important to note that Downtown Chicago is not MAGA country, nor are the surrounding suburbs.

Additionally, in the initial report, police reported that Smollet did not mention his attackers yelled “MAGA.” Then the police changed their mind and said he did recall the MAGA comment.

According to Daily Beast, a left-leaning site, the Chicago Police Department said there’ve been no reports of what the attackers looked like or said, they were wearing masks.

A Chicago Police spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the attackers’ genders are unknown, and that their faces and hands had been covered. TMZ reported that the attackers shouted “This is MAGA country,” but police told the Beast, “There is no report of that being said.”

In any case, it could have been a liberal screaming out a comment about “MAGA country” to throw people off or the entire story could be a lie.

We simply don’t know.

BOOKER AND HARRIS SCREAM LYNCHING

The left is screaming, ‘HATE CRIME’. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris called it a “modern day lynching.” We don’t even have the facts in the case and these two hacks are riling up the people against the right.

The two senators, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., last year introduced an anti-lynching bill that would make attacks like the one on Smollett a federal crime.

“This was an attempted modern-day lynching,” tweeted Harris, who last week announced her 2020 presidential bid. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

“The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I’m glad he’s safe,” Booker wrote. “To those in Congress who don’t feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime — I urge you to pay attention.”

The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act was introduced in June by Harris, Booker, and Tim Scott, R-S.C. — the Senate’s three black members — and it applies to lynchings motivated by a victim’s “actual or perceived religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.”

The act is more about propaganda than necessary. While Democrats were responsible for the lynchings in the 1800s and early part of the 1900s, they like to pretend the guilty parties were Republicans. And they get away with it.

They have a narrative and facts and truth do not matter.