Just When You Thought You Were Safe, Chelsea Looks to a Career in Politics

Chelsea Clinton, Bill and Hillary’s daughter, told the Edinburgh international book festival that politics was a “definite no now” but a “definite maybe” in the future. The left is thrilled that she is considering a career in politics. For the rest of us, it’s gloomy news.

She also demonized Donald Trump at the festival and said she “abhorred” his presidency. the “At the federal level, as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point,” Clinton said, according to The Guardian.

Clinton is among those who are trying to take down the President, openly and unabashedly. She feels comfortable insulting our president on foreign shores. Just the kind of person we don’t need in politics.

She isn’t sure when she will enter politics.

“But if that were to change, if my city councilor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question. For me, it’s a definite no now but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?

Chelsea is limited intellectually but it won’t hold her back. In the nearly one-party state of New York, she would be a shoe-in for almost any position.

Clinton was in Edinburgh to promote her new book Start Now! You Can Make a Difference, which is aimed at children aged between seven and 10.

“I hope that the kids who read it both learn more about what helps us and our world be healthy and are inspired to stand up for what they believe is right,” Clinton said. “I’ve always said that you’re never too young to make a difference, and I hope this book will show young readers that it’s true.”

At the festival on Monday, Clinton said there needed to be “more stories centered on woman and told by woman about woman who have persisted. Still today the majority of children’s content, whether in picture books or cartoons, are centered about boys. This means most girls are defined by their relationship to the male characters—someone’s sister or friend. They aren’t the hero of the story.”

Clinton’s a die-hard leftist, not necessarily one who should be making a difference with the young.