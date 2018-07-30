Justice Ginsberg Plans to Stay At Least Until the End of Trump’s Term

U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, plans to stay on the bench for at least another five years [unless God doesn’t agree]. Just think, another five years of the old commie.

She doesn’t believe in term limits. That probably doesn’t come as a surprise. And she hates President Trump.

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said on Sunday. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

She has already hired law clerks for at least two more terms.

Ginsburg spoke in New York following a production of “The Originalist,” a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia, at the 59E59 Theater.

Five years might not be long enough!

She did pay tribute to Justice Scalia, a good friend of hers. The odd couples would travel together.

“If I had my choice of dissenters when I was writing for the court, it would be Justice Scalia,” Ginsburg said, saying that the back and forth would help her form her arguments. “Sometimes it was like a ping-pong game.”

It’s impossible to know if she will make it to 90, but she’s determined. She has a history of both colon and pancreatic cancer, along with having a stent placed in an artery in 2014. However, she does take good care of herself, and mentally, she’s fit as a fiddle.

HE’S A FAKER

As mentioned, the Justice really dislikes President Trump and won’t willingly leave while he is in office.

In July 2016, Ginsburg publicly trashed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, calling him an egotistical “faker.”

“He is a faker,” Ginsburg said in 2016. “He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego.”

Ginsburg also once suggested she would move to New Zealand if Trump got elected.

That isn’t appropriate behavior for a Justice. Worse than that, she doesn’t like the Constitution.

JUSTICE GINSBERG IS NO FAN OF THE CONSTITUTION

She is no fan of the Second Amendment.

She has a terrible take on Roe v. Wade. Abortion is about eliminating “growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of,” Justice Ginsberg said in a New York Times interview a few years back. She was describing the real purpose of Roe v. Wade at the time which was to control population growth.

Ginsberg has also said, “It makes no sense as a national policy to promote birth only among poor people.”

She dislikes that old thing — the U.S. Constitution — she is sworn to defend. She fancies the South African Constitution. South Africa is the country where the Communists and their useful idiots are killing white farmers.

The officials there are in the process of re-writing their Constitution so they can freely confiscate the land of white farmers without compensating them.